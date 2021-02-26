Doors and plasterboard walls can easily be damaged, be it scrapes and knocks as people pass, or more serious dents and holes caused by wheeled traffic. Altro Fortis Titanium 15 has been specifically designed to protect these surfaces. Altro Fortis Titanium 15 is dense, impervious and resistant to bumps. It features a lightly textured surface, which camouflages scuffs, keeping the wall area looking better for longer.

Available in six colours, Altro Fortis Titanium 15 matches many Altro Whiterock Satins shades. This offers flexibility with design, making it a versatile solution across a range of areas. Plus the colour runs throughout, reducing the visibility of knocks or scrapes. With an impervious, easy-to-wipe surface, Altro Fortis Titanium improves cleanability which is a major advantage within its recommended application areas.

Typical applications:

Public areas subjected to high levels of traffic

Circulation areas

Corridors

Classrooms



Works well with:

Altro Whiterock Digiclad

Altro Whiterock Satins

Altro Whiterock Satins FR

Altro Cantata



Click here to find out more.