Altro Flooring Walling Coloured Lockers
Altro Hospital Walling Flooring
Altro Walling Flooring Commercial Bathroom
Altro Walling Flooring White Beige
Altro Fortis Titanium™ 15

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2021

Available in six colours, Altro Fortis Titanium 15 matches many Altro Whiterock Satins shades. This offers flexibility with design, making it a versatile solution across a range of areas. Plus the colour runs throughout, reducing the visibility of knocks or scrapes. With an impervious, easy-to-wipe surface, Altro Fortis Titanium improves cleanability which is a major advantage within its recommended application areas.

Overview
Description

Doors and plasterboard walls can easily be damaged, be it scrapes and knocks as people pass, or more serious dents and holes caused by wheeled traffic. Altro Fortis Titanium 15 has been specifically designed to protect these surfaces. Altro Fortis Titanium 15 is dense, impervious and resistant to bumps. It features a lightly textured surface, which camouflages scuffs, keeping the wall area looking better for longer.

Available in six colours, Altro Fortis Titanium 15 matches many Altro Whiterock Satins shades. This offers flexibility with design, making it a versatile solution across a range of areas. Plus the colour runs throughout, reducing the visibility of knocks or scrapes. With an impervious, easy-to-wipe surface, Altro Fortis Titanium improves cleanability which is a major advantage within its recommended application areas.

Typical applications:

  • Public areas subjected to high levels of traffic
  • Circulation areas
  • Corridors
  • Classrooms

Works well with:

  • Altro Whiterock Digiclad
  • Altro Whiterock Satins
  • Altro Whiterock Satins FR
  • Altro Cantata

Click here to find out more.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Altro APAC Product Brochure

594.8 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Altro Fortis Titanium 15 Australia Sample Card

208.44 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

88 Logis Blvd

1800 673 441
