Allweather External Bi-Fold Door System

Last Updated on 19 Oct 2020

The Allweather External Bi-Fold Door System is a durable and versatile product, designed for the diverse environments of Australia.

Overview
Description

Features and benefits:

  • Complete adjustment capabilties at every hanger and pivot point including a unique lateral adjustment top pivot
  • Stainless steel top hinge roller assembly for strength & corrosion resistance
  • Heavy duty rollers made of engineering polymer for smooth operation
  • D pull stainless steel hinge for easy operation
  • Stainless steel roller guide for added strength & corrosion resistance
  • Flushbolts available in locking & non-locking
  • Main lock single point french door lock with a range of lever designs by single or double leaf
  • Rubber stopper for anti crash of hanger
  • Can carry panel load up to 90kg
  • Also available as a sliding system

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St

1800 269 376
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road

07 3265 3311
Display AddressBeverley, SA

SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street

02 9604 3000
Display AddressInvermay, TAS

TAS Office 12 Goodman Court

03 6324 4900
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 34 Deans Court

03 9791 4062
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

WA Office 1 Modal Crescent

1800 269 376
