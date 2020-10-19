Allweather External Bi-Fold Door System
Last Updated on 19 Oct 2020
The Allweather External Bi-Fold Door System is a durable and versatile product, designed for the diverse environments of Australia.
Overview
Description
The Allweather External Bi-Fold Door System is a durable and versatile product, designed for the diverse environments of Australia.
Features and benefits:
- Complete adjustment capabilties at every hanger and pivot point including a unique lateral adjustment top pivot
- Stainless steel top hinge roller assembly for strength & corrosion resistance
- Heavy duty rollers made of engineering polymer for smooth operation
- D pull stainless steel hinge for easy operation
- Stainless steel roller guide for added strength & corrosion resistance
- Flushbolts available in locking & non-locking
- Main lock single point french door lock with a range of lever designs by single or double leaf
- Rubber stopper for anti crash of hanger
- Can carry panel load up to 90kg
- Also available as a sliding system
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW
Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St1800 269 376
Display AddressVirginia, QLD
Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road07 3265 3311
Display AddressBeverley, SA
SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street02 9604 3000
Display AddressInvermay, TAS
TAS Office 12 Goodman Court03 6324 4900
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC
VIC Office 34 Deans Court03 9791 4062
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA
WA Office 1 Modal Crescent1800 269 376