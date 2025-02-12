All Terrain portable stage

The All Terrain Stage by Transtage is a premium, heavy-duty portable staging system designed for both indoor and outdoor events, including challenging environments. Engineered for superior durability, stability, and versatility, this stage is ideal for events of all sizes, including festivals, community gatherings, and corporate functions, even on uneven or rugged surfaces.

Heavy-Duty Construction

Built to withstand the toughest conditions, the All Terrain Stage features an industrial-grade aluminium frame with corrosion-resistant properties, ensuring long-lasting performance for years to come. You have the option to choose either a hard-wearing, anti-slip Duraflex surface or a premium black carpeted finish to suit your event’s theme.

Adjustable Leg System for Easy Configuration

One of the standout features of the All Terrain Stage is its adjustable leg system, designed to set up various stage heights using a single set of legs. The telescopic legs allow for precise height adjustments, ensuring a perfectly level platform regardless of ground conditions. This makes it an excellent choice for venues where traditional staging solutions struggle to perform.

Modular & Expandable Design

The All Terrain Stage is available in a modular configuration, allowing event organisers to customise the stage size and layout according to their needs. Whether you require a small performance platform or a large stage setup, this system can be easily expanded by connecting multiple stage decks.

Easy Setup & Transport

Despite its robust construction, the All Terrain Stage is designed for quick and efficient setup. The lightweight yet durable aluminium framework allows for hassle-free assembly, while its compact storage design makes transportation and handling convenient.

For a reliable, professional-grade staging solution that adapts to any environment, choose the All Terrain Stage by Transtage—built for performance, durability, and safety.

