Transtage All Terrain Stage Grass
Transtage All Terrain Stage Setup
Transtage All Terrain Stage Hall
Transtage All Terrain Stage Interior
Transtage All Terrain Stage Hero
|

All Terrain portable stage

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025

The All Terrain stage has become the top choice for those seeking a well-built, user-friendly, and affordable stage. Designed for professional productions and events, its easy-to-install nature also makes it suitable for use in schools, council events, corporate functions, hotels, and beyond.

  • Product checkQUICK-LOCK DESIGN
  • Product checkINDOOR AND OUTDOOR USE
  • Product checkAUSTRALIA-WIDE DELIVERY
  • Product checkHEIGHT ADJUSTABLE
  • Product check10-YEAR STRUCTURAL WARRANTY
Overview
Description

The All Terrain Stage by Transtage is a premium, heavy-duty portable staging system designed for both indoor and outdoor events, including challenging environments. Engineered for superior durability, stability, and versatility, this stage is ideal for events of all sizes, including festivals, community gatherings, and corporate functions, even on uneven or rugged surfaces.

Heavy-Duty Construction
Built to withstand the toughest conditions, the All Terrain Stage features an industrial-grade aluminium frame with corrosion-resistant properties, ensuring long-lasting performance for years to come. You have the option to choose either a hard-wearing, anti-slip Duraflex surface or a premium black carpeted finish to suit your event’s theme.

Adjustable Leg System for Easy Configuration
One of the standout features of the All Terrain Stage is its adjustable leg system, designed to set up various stage heights using a single set of legs. The telescopic legs allow for precise height adjustments, ensuring a perfectly level platform regardless of ground conditions. This makes it an excellent choice for venues where traditional staging solutions struggle to perform.

Modular & Expandable Design
The All Terrain Stage is available in a modular configuration, allowing event organisers to customise the stage size and layout according to their needs. Whether you require a small performance platform or a large stage setup, this system can be easily expanded by connecting multiple stage decks.

Easy Setup & Transport
Despite its robust construction, the All Terrain Stage is designed for quick and efficient setup. The lightweight yet durable aluminium framework allows for hassle-free assembly, while its compact storage design makes transportation and handling convenient.

For a reliable, professional-grade staging solution that adapts to any environment, choose the All Terrain Stage by Transtage—built for performance, durability, and safety.

Contact Transtage today for a free quote!

Specifications

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025

  • Stage Deck Sizes: 2m x 1m, 1m x 1m, 2m x 0.5m, or custom-made
  • Stage Heights: 20cm, 30cm, 40cm, 40cm - 60cm adjustable height, 60cm - 100cm adjustable height, or custom-made height
  • Other Accessories: Stage skirts, guardrails, steps, ramps, and transportation options
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
All Terrain Stage

4.99 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Portable Stage Comparison Chart

232.49 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Head Office 8 / 8 Gladstone Road

1300 712 066
