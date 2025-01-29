Logo
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Australian Made, Akril focusing on supplying building product into the bathroom and kitchen reducing trades and time onsite offering a range of Kitchen Splashbacks, Shower Wall Panels, Tile Over Shower Bases, Tile Over Wall Niches, Shower Bases all manufactured in Australia reducing time and hassles onsite.

Australian Made, Akril focusing on supplying building product into the bathroom and kitchen reducing trades and time onsite offering a range of Kitchen Splashbacks, Shower Wall Panels, Tile Over Shower Bases, Tile Over Wall Niches, Shower Bases all manufactured in Australia reducing time and hassles onsite.

Whether you are looking for our polymer sheets to provide colour in the bathroom, or our tile over shower bases to reduce warranties from leaking showers or AliPro for behind all kitchen cooktops as a splashbacks Akril has a product for you kitchens and bathrooms to add value to your home or project whatever the size or budget.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Akril SMC Shower Base Brochure

2.62 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Akril Splashback Brochure

18.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Akril Tile Tray Brochure

13.85 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Alipro Brochure

4.56 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressVictoria, VIC

37 Hosie Street Bayswater

03 8720 7600
