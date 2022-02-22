Airstage VRF outdoor
Last Updated on 22 Feb 2022
Designed to suit small commercial tenancies to large-scale buildings, our Airstage VRD solutions allow installation flexibility to meet the unique size and application needs of any project you are specifying.
Overview
Description
Benefits and features:
- Flexible Piping Option - Piping can be connected by using either separation tubes or headers to suit a variety of project designs
- Energy Efficient Operation - Smart inverter and DC technology assist these units to achieve top-class energy efficiency
- Long Piping Capability 180m - Our advanced refrigerant control technology allows us to achieve a total refrigerant piping length of up to 180m
- Powerful Large Propeller Fan - High performance and low noise realised by the large propeller and angle optimisation
- Compact Footprint - The smaller footprint design allows for greater installation flexibility
- Subcool Heat Exchanger - High heat exchanger efficiency is achieved by using an internal projection shape with double pipe construction