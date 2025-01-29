XLam AirStairs

XLam CLT AirStairs are a popular product that support rapid construction and greener buildings. AirStair is cheaper, lightweight and much quicker to install than conventional precast concrete stairs.

Supplied ready to install, AirStair flights are machined from solid XLam CLT and can be supplied with landings. XLam AirStair are suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Traditionally, stairs and landings in large commercial construction projects are produced using formwork or prefabricated steelwork into which concrete is poured. Poorly constructed stairs and landings can contribute to occupational health and safety risks.

A key factor in constructing and installing stair systems into a project are: stair geometry (shape), dimensional uniformity, and slip resistance of surfaces. Ensuring each element in the production of stairway systems is critical to ensuring occupant safety in a building. AirStairs are designed using a CAD based system to ensure critical details are not missed, then the stairways are manufactured in a controlled environment off-site with precision detail.

Accompanying a set of stairs are landings. Landings are the areas located at the top and bottom of the stairs by which access is made to the stairway. Stairways may have multiple landings to provide access between floors with large distances. Constructing stairways and landings on a project can consume considerable time, labour and cost (resources).