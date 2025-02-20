Air Shower II: The luxury shower experience

This new Air Shower II is going to completely transform the way we look at showering. Our product development team have redesigned the shower nozzles with 4 times as many holes compared to the first generation for an even more delicate splash and lighter, airier feel.

Hand-held Air shower II has 76 nodules, each with 4 holes, providing the ultimate showering experience. Air Shower II also comes with increased functionality with the inclusion of superior decontamination. Forget the worries of clogging outlet holes due to water quality problems as you can get rid of residual deposits at a touch of a button. This provides you with the same luxurious feel from the first time you experience it until the last.

3 FUNCTION MODES

ONE TOUCH

CLEANING MECHANISM

8-COLOUR OPTIONIIS TO BRING FUN TO LIFE

From the moment the water leaves the nozzle, the flow disperses and diffuses until it caresses your skin. It is a unique and exceptional shower space after full stop. Light as air, this is a pure, delicate indulgence. Air Shower will give you an extraordinary escape, you will never want to return from.