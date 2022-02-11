Air Personal Elevator: Powered by air and a transparent shaft without mechanics
The Air vacuum home elevator is a relatively new technology that uses very little power to operate. The home lift requires minimal space and installation time and can be fitted to most buildings either as new or as a retrofit.
Overview
We are the world’s ONLY air-driven home elevators!
The pneumatic vacuum elevator allows the user to seamlessly move between floors with the bonus of a 360-degree panoramic view through the transparent polycarbonate car and cylinder walls.
This personal home lift is available in three models: single person use, up to three people or wheelchair users with an attendant.
The unique design of the Air Residential Elevator is a perfect choice for any retrofit or new construction project and will enhance the value of one’s home without the consuming footprint of a traditional residential elevator. The innovative home elevator does not require any pre-construction shaft, pit or machine room and can be installed in as little as two to three days.
Rated load: 230kg
Travel height: 12 meters
Capacity: 1-2 persons
Landings: 5-Stops
Features and benefits:
- No pit excavation, hoist-way, or machine room required
- On-site install is only around 2-3 days
- Two to five stops for residential, marine,and stage applications [15m / 50ft total rise]
- Ideal for new and existing homes due to the minimal footprint required to accommodate the structure
- Self-supporting structure: the elevator is capable of freestanding on any level ground surface
- Green Elevator: minimal energy consumption required during ascent and no energy necessary for descent
- Modern design allows 360º visibility without cables or pistons that block vision
- Absolute safety: in the event of a power failure, the elevator cab automatically descends to the lowest level and the electromechanical door opens to allowpassengers to exit.
- Minimal maintenance: no lubricants or regular service required
- 230v single phase service required for elevator operation and all cabin electric circuits are 24 volts
- Extremely smooth starting and stopping operations
- ASME A17.7 Code Compliance Certified
- Machinery Directive 2006/ 42EC Certified
