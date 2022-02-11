We are the world’s ONLY air-driven home elevators!

The Air vacuum home elevator is a relatively new technology that uses very little power to operate. The home lift requires minimal space and installation time and can be fitted to most buildings either as new or as a retrofit.

The pneumatic vacuum elevator allows the user to seamlessly move between floors with the bonus of a 360-degree panoramic view through the transparent polycarbonate car and cylinder walls.

This personal home lift is available in three models: single person use, up to three people or wheelchair users with an attendant.

The unique design of the Air Residential Elevator is a perfect choice for any retrofit or new construction project and will enhance the value of one’s home without the consuming footprint of a traditional residential elevator. The innovative home elevator does not require any pre-construction shaft, pit or machine room and can be installed in as little as two to three days.

Rated load: 230kg

Travel height: 12 meters

Capacity: 1-2 persons

Landings: 5-Stops

Features and benefits: