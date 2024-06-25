Logo
Panasonic Air Condition Zone Controller
Zone controller for air conditioning

Last Updated on 25 Jun 2024

Revolutionise your home comfort with next-generation control of up to eight zones, accessible anytime from your smartphone. Adjust damper positions for precise airflow volume control in each zone, ensuring personalised comfort for your entire family's lifestyle.

Overview
Description

Next generaton zone control of up to eight zones, anywhere anytime from your smartphone.

Individual Airflow Volume Control

Controlling the damper opening position to optimise required airflow volume for each zone is possible at your fingertips, now your whole family can enjoy the lifestyle you want without sacrificing your comfort.

Zone Target Temperature Setting

The temperature in the targeted zone can be switched easily according to how you and your family spend time in each zone, making the whole family comfortable while saving energy.

Weekly Timer

Wake up with a warm kitchen for breakfast before going to work or come home to a cool living room. With up to 6 timer settings a day, you have the whole family’s comfort controlled.

Contact
Display AddressBelrose, NSW

Austlink Corporate Park 1 Garigal Rd

132 600
