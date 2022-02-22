Air conditioner pre-cooling
The Mistafog CoilCool evaporative air conditioner misting system is the most effective way of reducing energy and maintenance costs while also increasing the peak cooling capacity of the system.
Overview
You can cut over 30% off the cost of operating your Commercial Air Conditioning System with a Condenser Misting System
Air conditioning (HVAC) systems are always going to struggle when faced with ambient temperatures above their ideal operating range but this can be eliminated with an air conditioner misting system. The Mistafog CoilCool evaporative air conditioner misting system is the most effective way of reducing energy and maintenance costs while also increasing the peak cooling capacity of the system.
The Benefits of Pre-Cooling with an Air Conditioner Misting System
- Increase system cooling capacity
- Reduce power usage (kWh) and cost
- Reduction in power demand (kW)
- Extend compressor life
- Reduce maintenance costs
- Reduce system downtime
- Reduce operating cost by up to 30%
- Requires minimal maintenance
- Easily retrofitted
- Ideal for undersized condensers
- Improved occupant comfort levels
- Gives a fast ROI
