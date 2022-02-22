Air conditioner pre-cooling

You can cut over 30% off the cost of operating your Commercial Air Conditioning System with a Condenser Misting System

Air conditioning (HVAC) systems are always going to struggle when faced with ambient temperatures above their ideal operating range but this can be eliminated with an air conditioner misting system. The Mistafog CoilCool evaporative air conditioner misting system is the most effective way of reducing energy and maintenance costs while also increasing the peak cooling capacity of the system.

The Benefits of Pre-Cooling with an Air Conditioner Misting System

Increase system cooling capacity

Reduce power usage (kWh) and cost

Reduction in power demand (kW)

Extend compressor life

Reduce maintenance costs

Reduce system downtime

Reduce operating cost by up to 30%

Requires minimal maintenance

Easily retrofitted

Ideal for undersized condensers

Improved occupant comfort levels

Gives a fast ROI



