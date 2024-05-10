AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70

Last Updated on 10 May 2024

Water resistant and unaffected by moisture, AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is manufactured with a patented closed-cell structure, sandwiched between reflective foil surfaces and pierced with evenly-spaced breather holes. AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is designed specifically for use in framed & reverse brick veneer walls behind lightweight cladding materials that require vapour permeance.