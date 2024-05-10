Logo
Kingspan AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 Front
Kingspan AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 Roll
Kingspan AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 Wall Side

AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70

Last Updated on 10 May 2024

Water resistant and unaffected by moisture, AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is manufactured with a patented closed-cell structure, sandwiched between reflective foil surfaces and pierced with evenly-spaced breather holes. AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is designed specifically for use in framed & reverse brick veneer walls behind lightweight cladding materials that require vapour permeance.

Overview
Description

Vapour Permeable Reflective Insulation Membrane

Water resistant and unaffected by moisture, AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is manufactured with a patented closed-cell structure, sandwiched between reflective foil surfaces and pierced with evenly-spaced breather holes. AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is designed specifically for use in framed & reverse brick veneer walls behind lightweight cladding materials that require vapour permeance.

  • Australian made
  • The Kingspan AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is suitable for low rise structures
  • For consideration in high-rise buildings, please contact Kingspan Insulation’s Technical Services Team
  • 3-in-1 insulation, thermal break, and vapour-permeable sarking
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Helps achieve the home energy efficiency provisions
  • Fibre-free
  • Water-resistant and unaffected by moisture

AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 Product Datasheet

