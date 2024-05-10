AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70
Water resistant and unaffected by moisture, AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is manufactured with a patented closed-cell structure, sandwiched between reflective foil surfaces and pierced with evenly-spaced breather holes. AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is designed specifically for use in framed & reverse brick veneer walls behind lightweight cladding materials that require vapour permeance.
Overview
Vapour Permeable Reflective Insulation Membrane
- Australian made
- The Kingspan AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 is suitable for low rise structures
- For consideration in high-rise buildings, please contact Kingspan Insulation’s Technical Services Team
- 3-in-1 insulation, thermal break, and vapour-permeable sarking
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Helps achieve the home energy efficiency provisions
- Fibre-free
- Water-resistant and unaffected by moisture
