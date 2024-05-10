Logo
AIR-CELL Permifloor

Last Updated on 10 May 2024

Overview
Description

Vapour Permeable Underfloor Insulation

Manufactured with a patented closed-cell structure, sandwiched between reflective foil surfaces and perforated with evenly-spaced breather holes, AIR-CELL Permifloor prevents moisture that can often collect under flooring when using conventional underfloor insulation systems.

  • Australian made
  • 2-in-1 insulation and moisture management solution
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • Rodent and insect resistant
  • Fibre-free
  • Strong, tough, durable

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AIR-CELL Permifloor Product Datasheet

865 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
