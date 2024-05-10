AIR-CELL Permifloor
Vapour Permeable Underfloor Insulation. Manufactured with a patented closed-cell structure, sandwiched between reflective foil surfaces and perforated with evenly-spaced breather holes, AIR-CELL Permifloor prevents moisture that can often collect under flooring when using conventional underfloor insulation systems.
Overview
Vapour Permeable Underfloor Insulation
- Australian made
- 2-in-1 insulation and moisture management solution
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- Rodent and insect resistant
- Fibre-free
- Strong, tough, durable
