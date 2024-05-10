AIR-CELL Permicav XV
Last Updated on 10 May 2024
Vapour Permeable Insulation for Walls with Cavities. AIR-CELL Permicav XV is a vapour-permeable insulation specifically designed to reduce the risk of condensation in walls with cavities. The micro perforations allow water vapour to permeate through while keeping moisture out and maintaining thermal resistance.
Overview

- Australian made
- AIR-CELL Permicav XV is suitable to provide a vapour-permeable insulation solution on low rise structures
- For consideration in high-rise buildings, please contact Kingspan Insulation’s Technical Services Team
- 3-in-1 insulation, vapour-permeable membrane and radiant barrier
- Reduces the risk of condensation
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Water-resistant and unaffected by moisture
- Helps achieve the home energy provisions
