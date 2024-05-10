Logo
Supplier Image
Kingspan Insulation
Kingspan AIR-CELL Permicav XV Packaging
Kingspan AIR-CELL Permicav XV Roll
Kingspan AIR-CELL Permicav XV Wall Inner
Kingspan AIR-CELL Permicav XV Wall Outer
AIR-CELL Permicav XV

Last Updated on 10 May 2024

Vapour Permeable Insulation for Walls with Cavities. AIR-CELL Permicav XV is a vapour-permeable insulation specifically designed to reduce the risk of condensation in walls with cavities. The micro perforations allow water vapour to permeate through while keeping moisture out and maintaining thermal resistance.

Overview
Description

  • Australian made
  • AIR-CELL Permicav XV is suitable to provide a vapour-permeable insulation solution on low rise structures
  • For consideration in high-rise buildings, please contact Kingspan Insulation’s Technical Services Team
  • 3-in-1 insulation, vapour-permeable membrane and radiant barrier
  • Reduces the risk of condensation
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Water-resistant and unaffected by moisture
  • Helps achieve the home energy provisions

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AIR-CELL Permicav XV Product Datasheet

985 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
Logo
