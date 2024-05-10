Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kingspan Insulation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite Packaging
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite Roll
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite Packaging
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite Roll

AIR-CELL Insulwhite

Last Updated on 10 May 2024

AIR-CELL Insulwhite is a 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier solution designed for use as attic insulation where a white ceiling-like appearance is desired. Cross-linked closed cell core of Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite has better thermal resistance than traditional bubble insulation of the same thickness and improved fire safety, complying with more stringent international fire standards.

Overview
Description

White-faced Thermo Reflective Insulation

AIR-CELL Insulwhite is a 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier solution designed for use as attic insulation where a white ceiling-like appearance is desired. Cross-linked closed cell core of Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite has better thermal resistance than traditional bubble insulation of the same thickness and improved fire safety, complying with more stringent international fire standards.

  • Australian made
  • Helps achieve the home energy efficiency provisions
  • 3-in-1 Insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Fibre-free
  • Provides a protective, corrosive resistant thermal insulation for use where a white ceiling-like appearance is desired

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AIR-CELL Insulwhite Product Datasheet

622.82 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap