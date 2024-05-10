AIR-CELL Insulwhite

Last Updated on 10 May 2024

AIR-CELL Insulwhite is a 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier solution designed for use as attic insulation where a white ceiling-like appearance is desired. Cross-linked closed cell core of Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite has better thermal resistance than traditional bubble insulation of the same thickness and improved fire safety, complying with more stringent international fire standards.