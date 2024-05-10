AIR-CELL Insulwhite
Last Updated on 10 May 2024
AIR-CELL Insulwhite is a 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier solution designed for use as attic insulation where a white ceiling-like appearance is desired. Cross-linked closed cell core of Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulwhite has better thermal resistance than traditional bubble insulation of the same thickness and improved fire safety, complying with more stringent international fire standards.
Overview
White-faced Thermo Reflective Insulation
- Australian made
- Helps achieve the home energy efficiency provisions
- 3-in-1 Insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Fibre-free
- Provides a protective, corrosive resistant thermal insulation for use where a white ceiling-like appearance is desired
Downloads
Contact
