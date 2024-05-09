Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kingspan Insulation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed Roll
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed Roof
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed Wall
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed Roll
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed Roof
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed Wall

AIR-CELL Insulshed 50

Last Updated on 09 May 2024

Fibre-free Comfort in your Shed. Quick and easy to install, AIR-CELL Insulshed 50 is a fibre-free solution for comfort in your shed. Manufactured with a patented closed-cell foam structure sandwiched by reflective foil facings, AIR-CELL Insulshed is the fibre-free and non-allergenic alternative to conventional bulk insulation.

Overview
Description

Fibre-free Comfort in your Shed

Quick and easy to install, AIR-CELL Insulshed 50 is a fibre-free solution for comfort in your shed. Manufactured with a patented closed-cell foam structure sandwiched by reflective foil facings, AIR-CELL Insulshed is the fibre-free and non-allergenic alternative to conventional bulk insulation.

  • Buy it online
  • Australian made
  • An ideal Shed Insulation – Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed 50 has been designed specifically for shed applications only
  • It is not suitable for use in residential, commercial buildings, or industrial building as classified under the BCA
  • 2-in-1 insulation and vapour barrier
  • Fibre-free
  • Fire retardant
  • Quick and easy to install
  • Water-resistant and unaffected by moisture

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AIR-CELL Insulshed 50 Product Datasheet

539.67 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap