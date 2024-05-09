AIR-CELL Insulshed 50
Fibre-free Comfort in your Shed. Quick and easy to install, AIR-CELL Insulshed 50 is a fibre-free solution for comfort in your shed. Manufactured with a patented closed-cell foam structure sandwiched by reflective foil facings, AIR-CELL Insulshed is the fibre-free and non-allergenic alternative to conventional bulk insulation.
Overview
- Buy it online
- Australian made
- An ideal Shed Insulation – Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulshed 50 has been designed specifically for shed applications only
- It is not suitable for use in residential, commercial buildings, or industrial building as classified under the BCA
- 2-in-1 insulation and vapour barrier
- Fibre-free
- Fire retardant
- Quick and easy to install
- Water-resistant and unaffected by moisture
