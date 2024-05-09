AIR-CELL Insulshed 50

Fibre-free Comfort in your Shed. Quick and easy to install, AIR-CELL Insulshed 50 is a fibre-free solution for comfort in your shed. Manufactured with a patented closed-cell foam structure sandwiched by reflective foil facings, AIR-CELL Insulshed is the fibre-free and non-allergenic alternative to conventional bulk insulation.