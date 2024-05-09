AIR-CELL Insuliner
Last Updated on 09 May 2024
Australian-made Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner has a thermo reflective insulation technology with advanced fire performance characteristics, achieving a Group 2 classification to NCC fire ratings for wall and ceiling linings. AIR-CELL Insuliner comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings. The Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner is suitable to for use in metal framed walls on low rise structures.
Overview
Reflective Insulation for use where it acts as the Wall or Ceiling Lining
- Australian made
- Group 2 NCC fire classification
- The Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner is suitable for low rise structures
- For consideration in high-rise buildings, please contact Kingspan Insulation’s Technical Services Team
- 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Fibre-free
- Designed for warehouses and commercial or industrial sheds where the insulation acts as the wall or ceiling lining
