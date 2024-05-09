Logo
AIR-CELL Insuliner

Last Updated on 09 May 2024

Australian-made Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner has a thermo reflective insulation technology with advanced fire performance characteristics, achieving a Group 2 classification to NCC fire ratings for wall and ceiling linings. AIR-CELL Insuliner comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings. The Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner is suitable to for use in metal framed walls on low rise structures.

Overview
Description

Reflective Insulation for use where it acts as the Wall or Ceiling Lining

Australian-made Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner has a thermo reflective insulation technology with advanced fire performance characteristics, achieving a Group 2 classification to NCC fire ratings for wall and ceiling linings. AIR-CELL Insuliner comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings. The Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner is suitable to for use in metal framed walls on low rise structures.

  • Australian made
  • Group 2 NCC fire classification
  • The Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner is suitable for low rise structures
  • For consideration in high-rise buildings, please contact Kingspan Insulation’s Technical Services Team
  • 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and radiant barrier
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Fibre-free
  • Designed for warehouses and commercial or industrial sheds where the insulation acts as the wall or ceiling lining

Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
