Reflective Insulation for use where it acts as the Wall or Ceiling Lining

Australian-made Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner has a thermo reflective insulation technology with advanced fire performance characteristics, achieving a Group 2 classification to NCC fire ratings for wall and ceiling linings. AIR-CELL Insuliner comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings. The Kingspan AIR-CELL Insuliner is suitable to for use in metal framed walls on low rise structures.