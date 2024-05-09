AIR-CELL Insulbreak

Last Updated on 09 May 2024

Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulbreak is a 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and thermal break solution for steel-framed construction. In steel-framed buildings Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulbreak 70 and Insulbreak 90 delivers the R0.20 thermal break required for NCC BCA compliance*, reducing thermal bridging and conductivity between building elements. It is also commonly used in non-steel framed applications such as timber framed roofs.