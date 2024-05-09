AIR-CELL Insulbreak
Last Updated on 09 May 2024
Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulbreak is a 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and thermal break solution for steel-framed construction. In steel-framed buildings Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulbreak 70 and Insulbreak 90 delivers the R0.20 thermal break required for NCC BCA compliance*, reducing thermal bridging and conductivity between building elements. It is also commonly used in non-steel framed applications such as timber framed roofs.
Overview
Thermal Break Solution
* Refer to NCC BCA Vol. 1 Section J 0.4, 0.5; Vol. 2 3.12.1.2, 3.12.1.4
- The Kingspan AIR-CELL Insulbreak is suitable to provide a thermal break for metal framed walls on low rise structures
- For consideration in high-rise buildings, please contact Kingspan Insulation’s Technical Services Team
- Australian made
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Helps achieve the home energy efficiency provisions
- Fibre-free
Downloads
Contact
