AIR-CELL Glareshield

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Anti-glare and thermo reflective insulation, Glareshield is a 3-in-1 Insulation, vapour barrier and reflective barrier solution used as roof insulation. It comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings, which is water-resistant and unaffected by moisture. 

Overview
Description

Thermo Reflective Anti-glare Insulation

Anti-glare and thermo reflective insulation, Glareshield is a 3-in-1 Insulation, vapour barrier and reflective barrier solution used as roof insulation. It comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings, which is water-resistant and unaffected by moisture. Glareshield is compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 and CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance.

  • Australian made
  • 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and reflective barrier
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Fibre-free
  • Quick and easy to install
  • Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal
  • Rodent and insect resistant

Downloads
AIR-CELL Glareshield Product Datasheet

Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
