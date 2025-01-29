AIR-CELL Glareshield
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Anti-glare and thermo reflective insulation, Glareshield is a 3-in-1 Insulation, vapour barrier and reflective barrier solution used as roof insulation. It comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings, which is water-resistant and unaffected by moisture.
Overview
Thermo Reflective Anti-glare Insulation
Anti-glare and thermo reflective insulation, Glareshield is a 3-in-1 Insulation, vapour barrier and reflective barrier solution used as roof insulation. It comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings, which is water-resistant and unaffected by moisture. Glareshield is compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 and CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance.
- Australian made
- 3-in-1 insulation, vapour barrier and reflective barrier
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Fibre-free
- Quick and easy to install
- Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal
- Rodent and insect resistant
Downloads
Contact
Head Office 25 Oherns Road1300 247 235
PO Box 23241300 247 235