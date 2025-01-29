AIR-CELL Glareshield

Thermo Reflective Anti-glare Insulation

Anti-glare and thermo reflective insulation, Glareshield is a 3-in-1 Insulation, vapour barrier and reflective barrier solution used as roof insulation. It comprises a cross-linked, closed-cell insulation core sandwiched by reflective foil facings, which is water-resistant and unaffected by moisture. Glareshield is compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 and CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance.