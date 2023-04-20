Aio is Methven's flagship shower design that incorporates the award winning Aurajet® technology. The shower head's sculptural halo form signals Aio's advanced and contemporary design. Aio needs to be felt to truly believe the amazing water experience. Enjoy ultra wide coverage with a full bodied spray for all-over warmth and maximum body contact.

Aio includes multiple colours and design configurations meet your needs. Match your fixtures with chrome, chrome & white, chrome & midnight and matte black colours. You can also find the right design configuration to suit your space, with handset, overhead shower, rail shower, shower systems, hi rise showers and wall showers on short arms available. To complement Aio's form, there is a range of tapware that combines intriguing sculptural contours with modern minimalist design.

Aio has been recognised the world over for its unique design, winning recognition from Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN Award, BEST Design Awards, House Beautiful and the Plus X Design Award.

Aio is sold exclusively by Reece. Get in touch with your local Reece rep or store for more information.