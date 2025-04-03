ADF Millenium L37 freestanding

Embrace the warmth and charm of this extraordinary wood burning fireplace.

Introducing the adf Millenium L37, a compact marvel designed to fit seamlessly into smaller areas. With its petite dimensions its perfect not just for the living room but for home offices, bedrooms, or even the garden shed.

Blending contemporary design with a steady 4.3kW heat output, the Millenium L37 is a compact yet powerful fireplace. Designed for maximum efficiency the Millenium L37 offers an enchanting performance while keeping emissions ultra-low. Imagine cosy winter evening, enveloped in the mesmerising glow of the crackling logs. The Millenium L37 is more than just a wood burning fireplace; it’s a source of enchantment.

Built for efficiency and lower emissions.

But there is more to this little wonder. The Millenium L37 is not just aesthetically pleasing; it’s eco-friendly too, passing the latest emissions test for low particulates and clean burning, making it an excellent choice for environmentally conscious individuals.

With the Millenium L37 you can create a cosy ambience and reduce your carbon footprint simultaneously. It’s sleek design and exceptional performance make it an ideal heating solution for those seeking both style and efficiency. The Millenium L37 is also user friendly. With just one simple control, you can easily adjust the temperature to your liking.

ADF fires are proudly made in Portugal and changing the landscape of what the modern Australian fire looks like, lasts like, and performs like.

Compact dimensions with minimal clearances; ideal for smaller spaces

Cleaburn technology for maximum efficiency and lower emissions.

Concealed closing system

High density vermiculite lining

Minimalist Design

Single Combustion Control

Average peak power of 4.3kW rated heat output.

Rear air intake (direct combustion system).

Optional Ventilation System [Fan], with a 3-position switch

As a family-owned metalworking business founded in 1976, all ADF fires are crafted with care and are rigorously tested to make them a pleasure to own and operate, the Millenium L37 has been tested to adhere to Australia Standards [AS2918 / AS4012/4013].

(we reserve the right to make technical changes or modifications to the specifications of this product without notice)