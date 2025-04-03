A perfect blend of simplicity, elegance, and high-performance functionality.

Prepare to be captivated at the Clare 80S Insert wood-burning fireplace takes centre stage, leaving an unforgettable impression on all who see it. With it’s grand extra-large viewing window, The Clare 80S Insert ensures that the enchanting view of the flames becomes the star of the show on those chilly winter nights, while generating an unparalleled sense of comfort and cosiness.

Crafted with a fusion of sleek, contemporary styling, and a steel body this fireplace seamlessly compliments any room, effortlessly harmonizing with any décor.

Not only does the Clare 80S Insert deliver on style, but it also offers a substantial 11.2kW heat output, ensuring your warmth and comfort throughout the colder months. Moreover, the Clare 80S Insert comes complete with a 2-speed Ventilation Kit [Fan] already inbuilt into the unit for enhanced heat distribution.

Advanced firebox that meets strict environmental requirements

The Clare 80S Insert goes beyond mere aesthetics. It utilises a clever air control and an inner lining to allow for a clean and efficient fire. A single slider manages the primary, secondary and glass ventilation. This ensures the optimal airflow for ignition, combustion of gases, and keeping the glass clean. While the inner vermiculite lining reflects heat back into the fire chamber. This enables faster heating for higher efficiency and adherence to Australia’s strict emissions standards.

Despite its contemporary aesthetic, the Clare 80S Insert still retains the efficiency and easy operation adf is renowned for, such as an internal automatic flue damper, designed to significantly reduce smoke ingress into the room during refuelling, by increasing the flue draft. While a high-density thermal lining helps insulate the firebox. In addition, a clean burn system introduces pre-heated combustion air to increase the heat output, and air flow technology to ensure that any solid particles and volatile gases produced by the fire are re-ignited and burnt off before they can re-enter the atmosphere.

ADF fires are proudly made in Portugal and changing the landscape of what the modern Australian fire looks like, lasts like, and performs like.

Screen Printed Glass Door

2-speed Ventilation Kit (Fan) for even heat distribution (included)

Zero Clearance Box [sold separately] or Masonry installation.

Automatic flue damper

High density vermiculite lining and ash drawer.

Single Combustion Control

Average peak power of 11.2kW rated heat output.

Outside, bottom, or rear air intake (direct combustion system).

Sturdy Construction: With robust, air-tight welding and durable door hinges

Anti-condensation system

Concealed door opening

Customise your fireplace with a Slimline 50mm 4-sided Frame [sold separately]

As a family-owned metalworking business founded in 1976, all ADF fires are crafted with care and are rigorously tested to make them a pleasure to own and operate, the Clare 60Vt B has been tested to adhere to Australia Standards [AS2918 / AS4012/4013].

images supplied by https://adfire.pt/en

(we reserve the right to make technical changes or modifications to the specifications of this product without notice)