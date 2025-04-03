ADF Clare 80S B freestanding

Crafted with impeccable workmanship.

The Clare 80S B is a masterpiece in home heating. With it’s 67.0% efficiency rating, it provides an incredible flame while maintaining a seamless construction and clean lines that reflect the premium quality synonymous with adf fireplaces.

One of the most impressive features of the Clare 80S B is its nominal 11.2kW of heat. This fireplace is perfect for those who want as high level of heat output without sacrificing the beauty of a real fire.

With its innovative features, the Clare 80S B ensures a clean and efficient burn, resulting in remarkably low emissions that comply with Australia’s stringent standards. As you relax in the warmth of your home, the large glass front of the fire offers an unobstructed view of the dancing flames, creating an ambience that is both captivating and comforting.

This innovative take on a wood burning fireplace epitomises the quality craftsmanship and creative flair that adf has mastered over the decades.

Advanced firebox that meets strict environmental requirements

With its blend of style and eco-conscious technology, the Clare 80S B adds an iconic designer focal point that also provides inviting warmth through the colder months.

The Clare 80S B utilises a clever air control and an inner lining to allow for clean and efficient fires. A single slider manages the primary, secondary and glass ventilation. This ensures the optimal airflow for ignition, combustion of gases, and keeping the glass clean. The inner vermiculite lining reflects heat back into the fire chamber. This enables faster heating for higher efficiency and adherence to Australia’s strict emissions standards.

Despite its contemporary aesthetic, the Clare 80S B still retains the efficiency and easy operation adf is renowned for, such as an internal automatic flue damper, designed to significantly reduce smoke ingress into the room during refuelling, by increasing the flue draft. While a high-density thermal lining helps insulate the firebox. In addition, a clean burn system introduces pre-heated combustion air to increase the heat output, and air flow technology to ensure that any solid particles and volatile gases produced by the fire are re-ignited and burnt off before they can re-enter the atmosphere.

ADF fires are proudly made in Portugal and changing the landscape of what the modern Australian fire looks like, lasts like, and performs like.

Screen Printed Glass Door

Automatic flue damper

High density vermiculite lining and ash drawer.

Single Combustion Control

Average peak power of 11.2kW rated heat output.

Outside, bottom, or rear air intake (direct combustion system).

Sturdy Construction: With robust, air-tight welding and durable door hinges

Anti-condensation system

Concealed door opening

Selection of bases made specially to suit the Clare 80S B are available [sold separately] or alternatively create your own bespoke look.

As a family-owned metalworking business founded in 1976, all ADF fires are crafted with care and are rigorously tested to make them a pleasure to own and operate, the Clare 60Vt B has been tested to adhere to Australia Standards [AS2918 / AS4012/4013].

images supplied by https://adfire.pt/en

(we reserve the right to make technical changes or modifications to the specifications of this product without notice)