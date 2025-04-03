ADF Clare 60S Vt B freestanding

Created to make a striking design statement.

The Clare 60S Vt B is a completely unique wood burning fireplace from the Portuguese manufacturer adf. The seamless construction and clean lines reflect the premium quality synonymous with adf fireplaces.

But it is distinctive shape that really sets the Clare 60S Vt B apart. The vertical format draws the eyes up, maximising the views of the flame through the large glass door.

With its blend of style and eco-conscious technology, the Clare 60S Vt B adds an iconic designer focal point that also provides inviting warmth through the colder months.

This innovative take on a wood burning fireplace epitomises the quality craftsmanship and creative flair that adf has mastered over the decades.

Innovative engineering

The Clare 60Vt B utilises a clever air control and an inner lining to allow for clean and efficient fires. A single slider manages the primary, secondary and glass ventilation. This ensures the optimal airflow for ignition, combustion of gases, and keeping the glass clean. The inner vermiculite lining reflects heat back into the fire chamber. This enables faster heating for higher efficiency and adherence to Australia’s strict emissions standards.

Despite its contemporary aesthetic, the Clare 60S Vt B still retains the efficiency and easy operation adf is renowned for, such as an internal automatic flue damper, designed to significantly reduce smoke ingress into the room during refuelling, by increasing the flue draft. While a high-density thermal lining helps insulate the firebox. In addition, a clean burn system introduces pre-heated combustion air to increase the heat output, and air flow technology to ensure that any solid particles and volatile gases produced by the fire are re-ignited and burnt off before they can re-enter the atmosphere.

ADF fires are proudly made in Portugal and changing the landscape of what the modern Australian fire looks like, lasts like, and performs like.

Screen Printed Glass Door: The distinctive vertical shape creates captivating flame patterns, showcased through the large vertical glass door.

Automatic flue damper

High density vermiculite lining and ash drawer.

Single Combustion Control

Average peak power of 11.9kW rated heat output.

Outside, bottom, or rear air intake (direct combustion system).

Sturdy Construction: With robust, air-tight welding and durable door hinges

Anti-condensation system

Concealed door opening

Selection of bases made specially to suit the Clare 60Vt B are available [sold separately] or alternatively create your own bespoke look.

As a family-owned metalworking business founded in 1976, all ADF fires are crafted with care and are rigorously tested to make them a pleasure to own and operate, the Clare 60Vt B has been tested to adhere to Australia Standards [AS2918 / AS4012/4013].

images supplied by https://adfire.pt/en

(we reserve the right to make technical changes or modifications to the specifications of this product without notice)