ADF Clare 60S Vt Insert fireplace

Transform your space with mesmerising warmth and exquisite design.

The Clare 60S Vt Insert wood burning fireplace boasts enhanced heat output efficiency while maintaining its sleek contemporary lines. This innovative take on a wood burning fireplace epitomises the quality craftsmanship and creative flair that adf has mastered over the decades.

But it is distinctive shape that really sets the Clare 60S Vt Insert apart. The vertical format draws the eyes up, maximising the views of the flame through the large glass door.

With its blend of style and eco-conscious technology, the Clare 60S Vt Insert adds an iconic designer focal point that also provides inviting warmth through the colder months.

Designed to enhance your living space, while adhering to strict environmental regulations.

Not only does the Clare 60S Vt Insert offer exceptional aesthetics, but it also delivers impressive efficiency. With a rating of 71%, this fireplace is a true marvel when it comes to conserving energy and reducing fuel consumption. You can enjoy the comforting glow while knowing that you are making an environmentally conscious choice.

Inside the fireplace, a vermiculite-lined chamber enhances heat distribution and retention, ensuring maximum warmth throughout your living space. In addition, a clean burn system introduces pre-heated combustion air to increase the heat output, and air flow technology to ensure that any solid particles and volatile gases produced by the fire are re-ignited and burnt off before they can re-enter the atmosphere. This innovative technology provides an even and cosy heat, enveloping you in comfort during those chilly evenings.

ADF fires are proudly made in Portugal and changing the landscape of what the modern Australian fire looks like, lasts like, and performs like.

Screen Printed Glass Door: The distinctive vertical shape creates captivating flame patterns, showcased through the large vertical glass door.

Zero Clearance Box [sold separately] or Masonry installation.

Automatic flue damper

High density vermiculite lining and ash drawer.

Single Combustion Control

Average peak power of 11.9kW rated heat output.

Outside, bottom, or rear air intake (direct combustion system).

Sturdy Construction: With robust, air-tight welding and durable door hinges

Customise your fireplace with a Slimline 50mm 4-sided Frame, or a selection of interior [sold separately]

Anti-condensation system

Concealed door opening

As a family-owned metalworking business founded in 1976, all ADF fires are crafted with care and are rigorously tested to make them a pleasure to own and operate, the Clare 60Vt B has been tested to adhere to Australia Standards [AS2918 / AS4012/4013].