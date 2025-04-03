ADF Clare 100S B freestanding

Transform your living space into a cosy haven.

Indulge in the warmth and beauty of the adf Clare 100S B Wood Burning fireplace and elevate your home's atmosphere to new heights. Experience the perfect blend of style, functionality, and eco-consciousness. The Clare 100S B delivers powerful heating and an eco-friendly burn in a stylish package. Crafted from quality steel from the Portuguese manufacturer adf the seamless construction and clean lines provides the perfect centrepiece for larger spaces.

With its 16.6kW output from a single air-controlled burner, the Clare 100S B fireplace generates ample warmth for heating a spacious room or open-plan living area. The wide door and interior dimensions accommodate logs up to 84cm in length, enabling you to leverage the natural heat of hardwood fuel. You can adjust the burn level to provide a gentle glow or a roaring fire.

Eco-friendly design

With it’s innovative features the Clare 100S B utilises a clever air control and an inner lining to ensure a clean and efficient burn, resulting in low emission that comply with Australia’s stringent standards. This ensures the optimal airflow for ignition, combustion of gases, while the large glass viewing window offers unobstructed view of the dancing flames, creating an ambience that is both captivating and comforting.

The Clare 100S B utilises a clever air control and an inner lining to allow for clean and efficient fires. A single slider manages the primary, secondary and glass ventilation. This ensures the optimal airflow for ignition, combustion of gases, and keeping the glass clean. The inner vermiculite lining reflects heat back into the fire chamber. This enables faster heating for higher efficiency and adherence to Australia’s strict emissions standards.

The Clare 100S B can also be easily customised with a closed combustion kit, allowing you to use outside air for efficient burning, even in airtight spaces.

With its satin black finish and concealed door opening the Clare 100S B compliments any décor. Despite its contemporary aesthetic, the Clare 100S B still retains the efficiency and easy operation adf is renowned for, such as an internal automatic flue damper, designed to significantly reduce smoke ingress into the room during refuelling, by increasing the flue draft. While a high-density thermal lining helps insulate the firebox. In addition, a clean burn system introduces pre-heated combustion air to increase the heat output, and air flow technology to ensure that any solid particles and volatile gases produced by the fire are re-ignited and burnt off before they can re-enter the atmosphere.

ADF fires are proudly made in Portugal and changing the landscape of what the modern Australian fire looks like, lasts like, and performs like.

Advanced combustion technology and firebox design for clean burning.

Screen Printed Glass Door

Automatic flue damper

High density vermiculite lining and ash drawer.

Single Combustion Control

Average peak power of 16.0kW rated heat output.

Outside, bottom, or rear air intake (direct combustion system).

Sturdy Construction: With robust, air-tight welding and durable door hinges

Anti-condensation system

Concealed door opening

Selection of bases made specially to suit the Clare 100S B are available [sold separately] or alternatively create your own bespoke look.

As a family-owned metalworking business founded in 1976, all ADF fires are crafted with care and are rigorously tested to make them a pleasure to own and operate, the Clare 60Vt B has been tested to adhere to Australia Standards [AS2918 / AS4012/4013].

images supplied by https://adfire.pt/en

(we reserve the right to make technical changes or modifications to the specifications of this product without notice)