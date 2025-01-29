Logo
The Ada Chair

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The Ada Chair is a feature armchair designed for a variety of commercial and residential spaces. Extremely comfortable and with a robust form, this chair ticks all the boxes as well as from a sustainability perspective.

Overview
Description

The Ada Chair is a feature armchair designed for a variety of commercial and residential spaces. Extremely comfortable and with a robust form, this chair ticks all the boxes as well as from a sustainability perspective.

Features:

  • Hidden feet glides
  • Cream boulé fabric
  • Soft tan leather
  • Tasmanian oak
  • Suitable for indoor use only

Certifications:

  • 5 year warranty
  • Weight limit is 140kg
  • Australian made
  • ISO9001
  • ISO14001

Contact
Postal AddressKings Park, NSW

378 Vardys Road

1300 629 866
