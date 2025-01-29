The Ada Chair
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
The Ada Chair is a feature armchair designed for a variety of commercial and residential spaces. Extremely comfortable and with a robust form, this chair ticks all the boxes as well as from a sustainability perspective.
Overview
Description
Features:
- Hidden feet glides
- Cream boulé fabric
- Soft tan leather
- Tasmanian oak
- Suitable for indoor use only
Certifications:
- 5 year warranty
- Weight limit is 140kg
- Australian made
- ISO9001
- ISO14001