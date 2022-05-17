Acrylic is a transparent plastic material with outstanding strength, stiffness and optical clarity. Acrylic is easy to fabricate, bonds well with adhesives and solvents and is easy to thermoform.

Acrylic hold a glass like effect but at half the weight and works perfectly for signs, skylights retail fitouts, fixtures, displays shelves providing an outstanding adaptability and durability.

These sheets are widely used highly versatile plastics that can be used in many cases because of its outstanding lifespan and can be recycled easily. Acrylic is available in a large variety of colours and thickness.