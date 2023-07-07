Logo
Access control made easy: A simple-to-use software system

Last Updated on 07 Jul 2023

The ASSA ABLOY Integral Wireless Access Control locking solution provides all the features you will need to manage your security requirements and provide peace of mind to all users. A cost-effective, simple to use Access Control System designed for commercial & accommodation facilities.

Overview
Description

The ASSA ABLOY Integral Wireless Access Control locking solution provides all the features you will need to manage your security requirements and provide peace of mind to all users.

A cost-effective, simple to use, simple to set up, Access Control System designed for commercial & accommodation facilities.

Our locking solutions offer total flexibility, adapting our solutions to your specific needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Integral Wireless Access Control

869.5 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYennora, NSW

New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street

02 8745 7000
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)

07 4779 0177
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St

07 3373 5200
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

08 8331 6600
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

03 8574 3888
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road

08 6462 8000
