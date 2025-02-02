Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ability Building Colours
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ABC-Abilox®
ABC-Abilox®

abilox®

Last Updated on 02 Feb 2025

Ability manufactures abilox®, an extensive range of fine, UV resistant, inorganic mineral oxide colouring pigments. abilox® powder colourants are used for permanently ‘through’ colouring concrete, asphalt, mortar, surface coatings, caulks and sealants, applied finishes, adhesives and other composite products and materials used in the building and construction industries. abilox® is available in a variety of attractive colours.

Overview
Description

Ability manufactures abilox®, an extensive range of fine, UV resistant, inorganic mineral oxide colouring pigments.

abilox® powder colourants are used for permanently ‘through’ colouring concrete, asphalt, mortar, surface coatings, caulks and sealants, applied finishes, adhesives and other composite products and materials used in the building and construction industries. abilox® is available in a variety of attractive colours.

abilox® is part of a range of versatile, safe for the environment exterior/ interior products developed by Ability. These pigments, when for example, are used in the company’s range of long life paints, offer clean air technology with NO SOLVENTS, NO VOCS (Volatile Organic Compounds), contain little or no odour, are extremely weather resistant and offer durability for decades. These and many other features make non-toxic abilox® a colouring product in a superior class all it’s own.

Features and benefits:

  • colour range of 60 standard colouring pigments which give 240 colour shades for concrete
  • Ability can match any colour desired at no extra cost
  • offers 2 easy dose rates (8.3% and 4.15%) in both off-white and grey cement bound mixtures
  • abilox® inorganic mineral oxide pigments are UV resistant
  • abilox® quality pigments are uniform in colouration strength from batch to batch & bag to bag
  • abilox® is exceptionally durable colouration
  • abilox® is not made from crude oil

Find out more here.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
abilox ABC Easy Dose Rate

332.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Abilox Blue Mixes MSDS

39.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox Coloured Asphalt Pav

80.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox Concrete Biscuits

471.64 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Abilox Copp Almond Mixes MSDS

38.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox Did You Know

239.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox Fortuitous Facts

239.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AbiloxGreen Mixes ABC MSDS

37.96 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox How to Estimate

17.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox Letter to Manufact

119.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox PDS Ability

166.37 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox Quality Assur State

55.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox White Mixes ABC MSDS

38.94 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
abilox Yellow Mixes ABC MSDS

38.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Colour Pigm 4 Concrete

292.61 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Durable Integrally Concrete

207.07 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Obtaining Colour Uni INFO B

108.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SDS Abilox Black Grey or Brown Mixes

39.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SDS Abilox Red Mixes

37.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Specifying Raw Materials

86.66 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

2/18 Metrolink Circuit

03 9457 1825
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap