abilox®
Last Updated on 02 Feb 2025
Ability manufactures abilox®, an extensive range of fine, UV resistant, inorganic mineral oxide colouring pigments. abilox® powder colourants are used for permanently ‘through’ colouring concrete, asphalt, mortar, surface coatings, caulks and sealants, applied finishes, adhesives and other composite products and materials used in the building and construction industries. abilox® is available in a variety of attractive colours.
Overview
abilox® is part of a range of versatile, safe for the environment exterior/ interior products developed by Ability. These pigments, when for example, are used in the company’s range of long life paints, offer clean air technology with NO SOLVENTS, NO VOCS (Volatile Organic Compounds), contain little or no odour, are extremely weather resistant and offer durability for decades. These and many other features make non-toxic abilox® a colouring product in a superior class all it’s own.
Features and benefits:
- colour range of 60 standard colouring pigments which give 240 colour shades for concrete
- Ability can match any colour desired at no extra cost
- offers 2 easy dose rates (8.3% and 4.15%) in both off-white and grey cement bound mixtures
- abilox® inorganic mineral oxide pigments are UV resistant
- abilox® quality pigments are uniform in colouration strength from batch to batch & bag to bag
- abilox® is exceptionally durable colouration
- abilox® is not made from crude oil
Find out more here.
