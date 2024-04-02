Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
SAS International Logo
SAS International Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling Meeting Area Small
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Boardroom
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Brown Wood
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Brown Wooden Wall
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Close Up
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Colliers
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Colliers Glass
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Dining
SAS-International-A_Maze-Metal-Ceiling-System-Front-Kitchen
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Full Room
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Glass City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Kitchen
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Leisure Room With City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Locker
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Meeting Room
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Office With City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Riverside
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Room
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Window View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Close-Up
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Close-Up
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling Meeting Area Small
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Boardroom
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Brown Wood
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Brown Wooden Wall
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Close Up
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Colliers
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Colliers Glass
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Dining
SAS-International-A_Maze-Metal-Ceiling-System-Front-Kitchen
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Full Room
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Glass City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Kitchen
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Leisure Room With City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Locker
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Meeting Room
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Office With City View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Riverside
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Room
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Window View
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Close-Up
SAS International A/Maze Metal Ceiling System Close-Up

A/Maze metal ceiling system

Last Updated on 02 Apr 2024

The A/Maze Collection is the latest addition to the SAS range of metal ceiling finishes. With A/Maze, SAS delivers on its promise to create active spaces where inspired design and advanced technology connect without compromising on sustainability. Fabricated as a perforation but with the look and style of a textured surface.

Overview
Description

The A/Maze Collection is the latest addition to the SAS range of metal ceiling finishes. With A/Maze, SAS delivers on its promise to create active spaces where inspired design and advanced technology connect without compromising on sustainability. Fabricated as a perforation but with the look and style of a textured surface, A/Maze Collection is designed to make your experience of working in a space one of inspiration, productivity and serene focus. It also presents a better alternative for today’s world, resulting in a lower carbon footprint and excellent overall value for money.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

SAS International Australia Level 7 23-25 O’Connell St

02 8823 0000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap