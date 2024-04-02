A/Maze metal ceiling system

The A/Maze Collection is the latest addition to the SAS range of metal ceiling finishes. With A/Maze, SAS delivers on its promise to create active spaces where inspired design and advanced technology connect without compromising on sustainability. Fabricated as a perforation but with the look and style of a textured surface, A/Maze Collection is designed to make your experience of working in a space one of inspiration, productivity and serene focus. It also presents a better alternative for today’s world, resulting in a lower carbon footprint and excellent overall value for money.