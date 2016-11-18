ZlabFORM suspended slab flooring system
Last Updated on 18 Nov 2016
Overview
Description
ZEGO offers its newest product: ZlabFORM. ZlabFORM is the newly introduced, integrated and insulated, reinforced concrete suspended slab flooring system.
With the ability to be incorporated onto any load bearing wall, the system can also be as cantilever for balconies and mezzanine floors.
Features and benefits include:
- Minimal additional formwork
- Fire rated
- Acoustic attenuation
- Insulated
- Lightweight
- No blocking required at wall junction
- No cranage required
Beams can be temporarily left in voids for OH&S and then removed when finishes are started.