ZlabFORM suspended slab flooring system

ZEGO offers its newest product: ZlabFORM. ZlabFORM is the newly introduced, integrated and insulated, reinforced concrete suspended slab flooring system.

With the ability to be incorporated onto any load bearing wall, the system can also be as cantilever for balconies and mezzanine floors.

Features and benefits include:

Minimal additional formwork

Fire rated

Acoustic attenuation

Insulated

Lightweight

No blocking required at wall junction

No cranage required

Beams can be temporarily left in voids for OH&S and then removed when finishes are started.