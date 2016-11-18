Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ZEGO Building Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
40mm Setdown ZlabFORM Panels for Bathroom Tiled Areas
Back Propping at 1500mm Maximum Centres
Slabform
ZlabFORM Inspection
ZlabFORM Panels Weigh Very Little Making for a Very Fast Install With Little Effort
ZlabFORM Pour
40mm Setdown ZlabFORM Panels for Bathroom Tiled Areas
Back Propping at 1500mm Maximum Centres
Slabform
ZlabFORM Inspection
ZlabFORM Panels Weigh Very Little Making for a Very Fast Install With Little Effort
ZlabFORM Pour

ZlabFORM suspended slab flooring system

Last Updated on 18 Nov 2016

ZlabFORM is the newly introduced, integrated and insulated, reinforced concrete suspended slab flooring system.

Overview
Description

ZEGO offers its newest product: ZlabFORM. ZlabFORM is the newly introduced, integrated and insulated, reinforced concrete suspended slab flooring system.

With the ability to be incorporated onto any load bearing wall, the system can also be as cantilever for balconies and mezzanine floors.

Features and benefits include:

  • Minimal additional formwork
  • Fire rated
  • Acoustic attenuation
  • Insulated
  • Lightweight
  • No blocking required at wall junction
  • No cranage required

Beams can be temporarily left in voids for OH&S and then removed when finishes are started.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

G.P.O. Box 4774

1300 139 346
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap