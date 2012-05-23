Logo
Ziptrak Pty Ltd
Ziptrak Track Guided Blind Systems

Last Updated on 23 May 2012

Ziptrak® track guided blind system provides perfect shade, as well as wind and UV protection, without the hassle associated with operating blinds.

Ziptrak® track guided blind system provides perfect shade, as well as wind and UV protection, without the hassle and effort associated with operating blinds.

Trouble free blind systems

THe Ziptrak® system provides a revolutionary alternative to traditional blind systems:

  • Spring loaded for effortless retraction
  • Specially designed slotted tracks allow the blind to glide smoothly and easily
  • Blind can be secured and locked to in the down position to block high winds and UV – no buckles or zippers required

Attractive and versatile blind solutions

Ziptrak® helps reduce your energy bills by keeping areas warmer in winter and cooler in summer.Other features include:

  • Elegant design enhances the look of your structure
  • High quality aluminum extrusion which can be powder coated to your choice of colour
  • Also available with remote operated electric motor for even easier use
  • Environmentally friendly SolarSmart™ solar powered automation optional
  • A wide range of quality fabrics and materials with the guaranteed strength and wind resistance which allow you to use your outdoor areas all year round
Ziptrak® track guided blind systems provides a superior and trusted solution for any commercial, retail and residential applications requiring a quality, reliable operated blind system.
Contact
Display AddressSomerton Park, SA

14 Seaforth Avenue

08 8377 0065
