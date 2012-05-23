Ziptrak® track guided blind system provides perfect shade, as well as wind and UV protection, without the hassle and effort associated with operating blinds.

Trouble free blind systems

THe Ziptrak® system provides a revolutionary alternative to traditional blind systems:

Spring loaded for effortless retraction

Specially designed slotted tracks allow the blind to glide smoothly and easily

Blind can be secured and locked to in the down position to block high winds and UV – no buckles or zippers required

Attractive and versatile blind solutions

Ziptrak® helps reduce your energy bills by keeping areas warmer in winter and cooler in summer.Other features include:

Elegant design enhances the look of your structure

High quality aluminum extrusion which can be powder coated to your choice of colour

Also available with remote operated electric motor for even easier use

Environmentally friendly SolarSmart™ solar powered automation optional

A wide range of quality fabrics and materials with the guaranteed strength and wind resistance which allow you to use your outdoor areas all year round

Ziptrak® track guided blind systems provides a superior and trusted solution for any commercial, retail and residential applications requiring a quality, reliable operated blind system.