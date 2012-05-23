Ziptrak Track Guided Blind Systems
Last Updated on 23 May 2012
Ziptrak® track guided blind system provides perfect shade, as well as wind and UV protection, without the hassle associated with operating blinds.
Overview
Description
Ziptrak® track guided blind system provides perfect shade, as well as wind and UV protection, without the hassle and effort associated with operating blinds.
Trouble free blind systems
THe Ziptrak® system provides a revolutionary alternative to traditional blind systems:
- Spring loaded for effortless retraction
- Specially designed slotted tracks allow the blind to glide smoothly and easily
- Blind can be secured and locked to in the down position to block high winds and UV – no buckles or zippers required
Attractive and versatile blind solutions
Ziptrak® helps reduce your energy bills by keeping areas warmer in winter and cooler in summer.Other features include:
- Elegant design enhances the look of your structure
- High quality aluminum extrusion which can be powder coated to your choice of colour
- Also available with remote operated electric motor for even easier use
- Environmentally friendly SolarSmart™ solar powered automation optional
- A wide range of quality fabrics and materials with the guaranteed strength and wind resistance which allow you to use your outdoor areas all year round