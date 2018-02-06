Workstation Sign Series – Modular, Updateable sign system by S2K Identity Systems
S2K offer a range of different sign types that are suitable to mount to workstations and office partitions.
Overview
Workstation Signs and Cubicle Signs are designed to be attached to workstation screens or partitions within a workstation area.
The images showcase some popular options for solving your workstation signage and labelling needs. There are many more to choose from.
Features & Benefits:
- A wide variety of signage options to choose from.
- Workstation brackets are made to suit all types of workstation screen systems.
- The signs are easy to update, simply print your own names with printed paper
- Move the signs between workstations when staff move locations
- Easy to install, simply sit over the top of the workstation or slip into the groove in the screen cap.
Unique Selling Points:
- Aesthetically pleasing, slim contemporary design
- Easy to update
- Easy to mount to any workstation
- Lightweight
- Cost effective with easy inhouse updates
- User friendly
Sign Type Options Include:
- C Channel Signs
- A4 Paper Insert Signs
- Aluminium Signs
- Whiteboards
Graphics Options Include:
- Printed Paper Inserts - Black and White
- Printed Paper Inserts - Coloured
- Vinyl Graphics on Aluminium
- Vinyl Graphics on Polycarbonate
Suitable uses include:
The Workstation Sign Series are suitable for a range of interior applications:
- Door Signs
- Staff Identification
- Name Plates
- Area Identification
- Staff Information
- Notices
- Messages
- Cubicle Identification
For more information or a colour brochure, please contact S2K Identity Systems.