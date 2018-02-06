Workstation Sign Series – Modular, Updateable sign system by S2K Identity Systems

S2K offer a range of different sign types that are suitable to mount to workstations and office partitions.

Workstation Signs and Cubicle Signs are designed to be attached to workstation screens or partitions within a workstation area.

The images showcase some popular options for solving your workstation signage and labelling needs. There are many more to choose from.

Features & Benefits:

A wide variety of signage options to choose from.

Workstation brackets are made to suit all types of workstation screen systems.

The signs are easy to update, simply print your own names with printed paper

Move the signs between workstations when staff move locations

Easy to install, simply sit over the top of the workstation or slip into the groove in the screen cap.



Unique Selling Points:

Aesthetically pleasing, slim contemporary design

Easy to update

Easy to mount to any workstation

Lightweight

Cost effective with easy inhouse updates

User friendly



Sign Type Options Include:

C Channel Signs

A4 Paper Insert Signs

Aluminium Signs

Whiteboards



Graphics Options Include:

Printed Paper Inserts - Black and White

Printed Paper Inserts - Coloured

Vinyl Graphics on Aluminium

Vinyl Graphics on Polycarbonate



Suitable uses include:

The Workstation Sign Series are suitable for a range of interior applications:

Door Signs

Staff Identification

Name Plates

Area Identification

Staff Information

Notices

Messages

Cubicle Identification



For more information or a colour brochure, please contact S2K Identity Systems.