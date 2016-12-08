Workspace Technology Integration advice is a service operated by Corporate Initiatives (Ci) to provide design professionals with modern, adaptable workspaces. Ci are the forefront of meeting room technology for a range of applications including high-end boardrooms through to standardised meeting rooms.

Variously described across:

Activity Based Working (ABW) Spaces

Agile Workspaces

Connected Workspaces

Distributed Workspaces



Due to the need for technology in all of these workspace environments, the quality of the technological deployment is, therefore, a critical success factor.

Ci offer a range of collaboration technology combinations that lead the world. Another area of expertise for Ci is IoT technology which enables the creation of smarter buildings with measurably better wellness outcomes, time savings and reduced overheads.

Ci can suggest many possibilities at the design development stage in order to enrich the eventual project delivery. Doing so does not take very long, but the difference made to the project outcome can be profound.