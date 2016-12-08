Logo
Workspace Technology Integration

Last Updated on 08 Dec 2016

Overview
Description

Workspace Technology Integration advice is a service operated by Corporate Initiatives (Ci) to provide design professionals with modern, adaptable workspaces. Ci are the forefront of meeting room technology for a range of applications including high-end boardrooms through to standardised meeting rooms.

Variously described across:

  • Activity Based Working (ABW) Spaces
  • Agile Workspaces
  • Connected Workspaces
  • Distributed Workspaces

Due to the need for technology in all of these workspace environments, the quality of the technological deployment is, therefore, a critical success factor.

Ci offer a range of collaboration technology combinations that lead the world. Another area of expertise for Ci is IoT technology which enables the creation of smarter buildings with measurably better wellness outcomes, time savings and reduced overheads.

Ci can suggest many possibilities at the design development stage in order to enrich the eventual project delivery. Doing so does not take very long, but the difference made to the project outcome can be profound.

Contact
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 19, 19 Aero Road

(02) 9829 2189
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 2, Lot 5, 457 Tufnell Road

(07) 3667 8100
Display AddressHendon, SA

Adelaide Office 6-8 Florence St

(08) 8155 6700
Display AddressNunawading, VIC

Melbourne Office 360 Whitehorse Road

(03) 8878 9000
Display AddressBalcatta, WA

Perth Office 11/23 Gibberd Road

0497 977 717
