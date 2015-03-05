Logo
WorkflowMax - Online Job Management Software for Architects & Construction Firms
Last Updated on 05 Mar 2015

Overview
Description

Trusted by over 5700 businesses (including 1000+ Architects & Construction firms), WorkflowMax is an integrated practice management software for architects & construction firms; combining all your job, time and invoice management needs into one easy product. From quotes to time tracking, job tracking and costing, project management and reporting, invoicing, lead management and seamless two-way integration with Xero accounting. WorkflowMax does it all, providing everything a business needs in a single, seamless system.

All-in-one software

  • WorkflowMax’s suite of tools work together seamlessly

Access anywhere, anytime

  • The power of the cloud means you use WorkflowMax when and where it suits you

Complete transparency & visibility

  • All data is in real-time - you can see where every job in your business is at, who is doing what, and when you can schedule in more work

Powerful Reporting

  • With Reports, you can get actionable insights on your business

Xero owned & integrated

  • WorkflowMax integrates with XERO accounting - providing a beautiful, seamless software solution you can trust.

Integration with over 25 Add-ons

  • WorkflowMax integrates with more than just XERO. Using WorkflowMax as the core of your business, you can integrate it with your accounting, payroll, customer support, staff scheduling and other add-on solutions.

There's so much more to WorkflowMax - and it’s easy to get started with a free trial.

Start changing the way you do business.

Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Level 2 10 Rudd Street

Display AddressSydney, NSW

Level 3 309 George Street

Display AddressMilton, QLD

Suite 10, Level 2 143 Coronation Drive

Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

1/6 Elizabeth Street Hawthorn

Display AddressPerth, WA

Suite 156C 22 St Georges Tce

