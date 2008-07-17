Logo
Contemporary Wood Fireplaces
Residential Wood Fireplaces
Wood Fireplaces at home
Classic Wood Fireplaces

Wood Fireplaces from Heatmaster

Last Updated on 17 Jul 2008

Improve your lifestyle with the huge selection of prize winning wood fireplaces

Overview
Description

Modern and Contemporary Fireplace
Many leading architects and builders choose to include Heatmaster products in their designs. With a wide range of designs, there is a fireplace to suit any decor and individual style.

Heatmaster Fireplaces
Heatmaster's heating products are categorised into the following:

  • Open Front Fireplace
  • Direct Vent Fires
  • Outdoor Fires

Features and Benefits of Open Front Fireplaces

  • Unique 5 sided heat exchange system
  • Fully insulated units for extra efficiency, and timber installation
  • Up to 8 times more efficient than a traditional brick chimney
  • Thickest steel firebox of any open fireplace
  • Many design options available
  • Heavy duty log grate
  • Removable ash tray for easy cleaning
  • Adds value to the house
  • No gather required

Direct Vent Fires

  • Large heat output for a gas fire
  • Can be flued vertically or horizontally
  • Wall switch is standard (to turn fire on & off)
  • 3 speed fan is standard
  • Low Mj for low running costs
  • Award winning flame pattern
  • Optional "accent lighting" inside firebox

Outdoor Fires
Heatmaster have introduced outdoor heating options to meet the increasing demand for outdoor entertaining and outdoor living.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product Brochure

831.74 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

2/9 Nicole Cl

03 9761 7130
