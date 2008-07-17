Wood Fireplaces from Heatmaster

Modern and Contemporary Fireplace

Many leading architects and builders choose to include Heatmaster products in their designs. With a wide range of designs, there is a fireplace to suit any decor and individual style.

Heatmaster Fireplaces

Heatmaster's heating products are categorised into the following:

Open Front Fireplace

Direct Vent Fires

Outdoor Fires

Features and Benefits of Open Front Fireplaces

Unique 5 sided heat exchange system

Fully insulated units for extra efficiency, and timber installation

Up to 8 times more efficient than a traditional brick chimney

Thickest steel firebox of any open fireplace

Many design options available

Heavy duty log grate

Removable ash tray for easy cleaning

Adds value to the house

No gather required

Direct Vent Fires

Large heat output for a gas fire

Can be flued vertically or horizontally

Wall switch is standard (to turn fire on & off)

3 speed fan is standard

Low Mj for low running costs

Award winning flame pattern

Optional "accent lighting" inside firebox

Outdoor Fires

Heatmaster have introduced outdoor heating options to meet the increasing demand for outdoor entertaining and outdoor living.