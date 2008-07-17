Wood Fireplaces from Heatmaster
Last Updated on 17 Jul 2008
Improve your lifestyle with the huge selection of prize winning wood fireplaces
Overview
Description
Modern and Contemporary Fireplace
Many leading architects and builders choose to include Heatmaster products in their designs. With a wide range of designs, there is a fireplace to suit any decor and individual style.
Heatmaster Fireplaces
Heatmaster's heating products are categorised into the following:
- Open Front Fireplace
- Direct Vent Fires
- Outdoor Fires
Features and Benefits of Open Front Fireplaces
- Unique 5 sided heat exchange system
- Fully insulated units for extra efficiency, and timber installation
- Up to 8 times more efficient than a traditional brick chimney
- Thickest steel firebox of any open fireplace
- Many design options available
- Heavy duty log grate
- Removable ash tray for easy cleaning
- Adds value to the house
- No gather required
Direct Vent Fires
- Large heat output for a gas fire
- Can be flued vertically or horizontally
- Wall switch is standard (to turn fire on & off)
- 3 speed fan is standard
- Low Mj for low running costs
- Award winning flame pattern
- Optional "accent lighting" inside firebox
Outdoor Fires
Heatmaster have introduced outdoor heating options to meet the increasing demand for outdoor entertaining and outdoor living.