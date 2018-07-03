Wintec Energy Rated Aluminium Windows

Wintec Systems offer a range of window solutions which can be custom made to suit individual requirements and decor. Wintec's aluminium windows are suitable for residential and commercial applications in all areas of Australia.



Aluminium windows with excellent structural and weather performance

Wintec Systems pride themsleves in creating aluminium windows incorporating the latest window designs for the Australian market.

Quality finishes, seals and hardware with modern window designs

Reduce annual heating and cooling costs with high performance windows

Reduce your environmental impact of non-renewable energy use

Provides superior performance in water penetration resistance and structural rigidity

Suitable for all regions in Australia

All aluminium windows are Energy Rated, effective in reducing energy loss through clever design and high performance sealing

Complies with the Building Code of Australia (BCA)

Comes with a 7 year guarantee

WERS certified for energy performance

Windows available in a range of colours and sizes

Window Colours and Finishes: Available in all popular anodised and powdercoat colours

Sizes: All are available in standard and custom sizes to order

All Wintec aluminium windows are Australian designed and manufactured and have been tested to Australian Standard AS2047-1999 in NATA accredited laboratory No. 14093.