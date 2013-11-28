Window Film Graphics for Architectural Requirements

Sunscreen Window Tinting provide glass tinting and window films that incorporate graphics and corporate signage, specialising in difficult to access jobs for windows, doors, partitions, lift wells and skylights.



3M Scotchcal 7725 Premium Special Effects Film

Self-adhesive films simulate the effects of traditional etched or sandblasted work at a fraction of the cost.

Computer-aided cutting technology to effortlessly reproduce text, logos and patterns

Recreate an image with digital or screen printing techniques

On-site installation is ideal for fixed glass, acrylic and polycarbonate privacy panels with instantaneous aesthetic appeal

Wide range of creative and innovative films for window graphics and internally illuminated displays

Available in a wide range of colours including gold, blue mist, rose and mint

Strongest warranty in the industry with up to 15 years for internal and 3 years for external applications



3M Scotchcal 5525 Intermediate Special Effects Film

Best for short-term solution, the solvent based adhesive film is available in haze and sandblast and comes with a 3 year warranty for internal applications. The 3M Scotchcal 5525 can solve short-term needs for space, privacy and design with instant aesthetics.

3M Fasara

The 3M Fasara Interior Design Films combine Far Eastern design traditions with 21st Century technology to offer new innovative ways to manage space.

When applied to glass, Fasara Films offer varying degrees of privacy whilst adding style and special effects to the glass. At a fraction of the cost of etched glass, Fasara Films are suited to interior glass partitions or the inside surface of windows.

Create custom solution for any corporate, retail or residential environment

Common applications include:

Conference rooms

Lobbies

Retail settings

Private offices

Exterior windows

Glass partitions

Verandas

Display cases

Available in several textures which can be die-cut for highly customised designs



Sunscreen Window Tinting offers a wide range of window film graphics from 3M, commonly used for privacy, architectural and decorative applications from residential properties to large commercial and government fit outs.