Residential ventilation

Last Updated on 20 May 2020

Overview
Description

The purpose of venting the roof is to improve the living environment in the rooms below. For this to occur an air flow potential needs to be established, from the rooms below, to the windtower. This can ether be achieved in either dedicated or non dedicated manner, using manual or electrically operated ceiling registers. This approach reintroduces the benefits of the discarded exterior wall vents of the past, in allowing the room(s) to aspirate as required and be able to close incrementally, or full closure.

Features & benefits:

  • Multi directional
  • Superior performance
  • Suited to all roof types
  • Suited to cyclonic conditions
  • Suited to BAL variations
  • Suited to raked roof & cathedral ceilings
  • Maintenance free
  • Stainless steel construct
  • Colorbond colours (standard)
  • Only one recommended per common roof area (residential)
  • Can be used with Condor Flowmaster PurgeVent
  • Residential sizes: 300 - 350 - 450 - 500 - 550mm

Downloads
Windtower
Windtower

2.03 MB

Download
Contact
Queensland, QLD

52 Overlord Place Acacia Ridge

0421 141 1105
