The purpose of venting the roof is to improve the living environment in the rooms below. For this to occur an air flow potential needs to be established, from the rooms below, to the windtower. This can ether be achieved in either dedicated or non dedicated manner, using manual or electrically operated ceiling registers. This approach reintroduces the benefits of the discarded exterior wall vents of the past, in allowing the room(s) to aspirate as required and be able to close incrementally, or full closure.

Features & benefits: