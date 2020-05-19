Breakthrough motionless technology for high-performance roof ventilation with no moving parts, the silent, pressure responsive multi venturi WindTower is a non-aging solution requiring zero operational maintenance.

The WindTower is a motionless pressure responsive, air volume displacement portal, able to perform in all weather conditions in any and all geographic locations. The multi venturi configuration redirects external air currents drawing the internal volume up and out efficiently.

Easy to install and requires no additional structural steel work.

The Australian made WindTower, fabricated in stainless steel with a 25 year warranty, is suitable for cyclonic regions, and also offers options such as air flow control systems and BAL solutions for high fire risk situations. Colour coded residential solutions, suited to a myriad of specialised situations are also included in the range.

Features & benefits: