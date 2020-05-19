Commercial ventilation
Breakthrough motionless technology for high-performance roof ventilation with no moving parts, the silent, pressure responsive multi venturi WindTower is a non-aging solution requiring zero operational maintenance.
Overview
The WindTower is a motionless pressure responsive, air volume displacement portal, able to perform in all weather conditions in any and all geographic locations. The multi venturi configuration redirects external air currents drawing the internal volume up and out efficiently.
Easy to install and requires no additional structural steel work.
The Australian made WindTower, fabricated in stainless steel with a 25 year warranty, is suitable for cyclonic regions, and also offers options such as air flow control systems and BAL solutions for high fire risk situations. Colour coded residential solutions, suited to a myriad of specialised situations are also included in the range.
Features & benefits:
- Construction of equipment is welded stainless steel.
- All parts are polyester resin coated prior to assembly.
- Installation can be performed quickly and economically.
- All Condor units are assembled and supplied to site
- All bases are fitted with stainless steel bird & rodent mesh.
- All flashings are custom made and supplied to suit specific roof pitch and profiles
- All products and components are manufactured in Australia so as to ensure the highest standards in quality control.
- Product Warranty for Condor Dreadnaught SS Series roof ventilators and Cupolas is 20 years