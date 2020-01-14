Wind-resistant Windmaster: Outdoor blinds

At Half Price Blinds online, we’re always looking to improve Australian outdoor living with new products. Most café blinds, bistro blinds or other outdoor patio blinds aren’t strong enough to withstand windy weather. That’s why we’ve designed a brand-new type of outdoor shade blinds: Windmaster blinds.

These outdoor blinds have been designed in Western Australia to withstand the windiest conditions, such as those seen on the west coast. With features like heavy-duty base rails, locks and heavy-duty channels, nearly all fabric movement will be minimised, meaning no loud clanging or annoying flapping sounds. Plus, Windmaster blinds also feature a seamless, zip-free design that ensures the fabric remains taut to reduce the likelihood of insects entering your alfresco area.

In addition to blocking out wind, keeping out bugs and providing shade, Windmasters can also reduce up to 94% of the heat in your home, which makes all the difference when the summer temperatures are soaring.