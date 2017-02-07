Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tilling
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products

Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products

Last Updated on 07 Feb 2017

Tilling's architecturally inspired lining and cladding range includes solid Western Red Cedar shingles, shakes, lining, cladding profiles and dressed all round (DAR) boards; as well as contemporary Tasmanian Oak lining boards.

Overview
Description

Tilling's architecturally inspired lining and cladding range includes solid Western Red Cedar shingles, shakes, lining, cladding profiles and dressed all round (DAR) boards; as well as contemporary Tasmanian Oak lining boards. Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining boards are also available pre-finished with three coats of polyurethane in a satin finish – so once installed, the job is done. No smells, no mess - it’s that simple.

Tilling's premium Western Red Cedar products are manufactured from Number 2 Clear grade cedar, and are defect docked. This means the whole length of finished product can be used, no need to order extra to allow for site docking.

To learn more about Tilling's beautiful contemporary architectural range, download the product brochure.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tilling Architectural Brochure

3.06 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

109 Kurrajong Avenue

02 9677 2600
Display AddressCrestmead, QLD

84 Magnesium Drive

07 3440 5400
Display AddressEdinburgh, SA

5-9 Woomera Ave

08 8345 1966
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Cnr. Murray and Melville Streets

1300 452 633
Display AddressKilsyth, VIC

31-45 Orchard St

03 9725 0222
Display AddressForrestdale, WA

10 Cartwright Drive

08 9399 1609
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap