Western Red Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining and cladding products
Last Updated on 07 Feb 2017
Overview
Tilling's architecturally inspired lining and cladding range includes solid Western Red Cedar shingles, shakes, lining, cladding profiles and dressed all round (DAR) boards; as well as contemporary Tasmanian Oak lining boards. Cedar and Tasmanian Oak lining boards are also available pre-finished with three coats of polyurethane in a satin finish – so once installed, the job is done. No smells, no mess - it’s that simple.
Tilling's premium Western Red Cedar products are manufactured from Number 2 Clear grade cedar, and are defect docked. This means the whole length of finished product can be used, no need to order extra to allow for site docking.
To learn more about Tilling's beautiful contemporary architectural range, download the product brochure.
Downloads
