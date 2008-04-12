Weatherdon Hotel Supplies and Hospitality Products
Weatherdon are suppliers of a large selection of hotel guestroom comforts and adornments for the upmarket hotel establishment.
Overview
Description
Weatherdon Hotel Supplies specialise in guestroom hotel accessories for the 4 and 5 star accommodation industry and corporate offices. These supplies are ideal for hotel bathrooms, storage, kitchen, minibar, tableware, electrical and bins.
Weatherdon's Hotel Amenities and Guestroom Accessories
- Weatherdon Hotel Supplies is the One Stop shop for all hotel amenities guestroom requirements
- Weatherdon Corporation supply corporate offices with their small goods to complete your office look
- Weatherdon Hotel Supply's new premises is centrally located in Sydney, whilst their website provides an online shopping cart facility allowing efficient access to their range of hospitality amenities and accessories
- With over 30 years experience in supplying to 4 and 5 star hotels and apartments, Weatherdon Hotel Supply caters for all hospitality market needs
One Stop Shop Hotel Supplies
- Bathroom - Tissue Boxes, Amenity Trays, Soap Dishes, Toilet Brush Holders, Bathroom Scales, Mirrors, Clothesline, Bath Mats and Shower Curtains
- Storage - Coat Hangers, Ironing Boards, Luggage Racks, Slippers, Clothes Brushes and Iron Caddy
- Mini Bar - Accessories, Coffee Plungers, Trays, Sachet Holders and Ice Buckets
- Electrical - Clock Radios, Hairdryers, Irons, Kettles, Toasters, Microwave Ovens and Sandwich Press
- Tableware - Crockery, Cutlery and Glassware
- Bins - Waste Bins, Pedal Bins, Ashtray Bins and Recycle Bins
Weatherdon hotel supplies are used in many hospitality venues, hotels and corporations including Mecure Hotels, Novotel Canberra, Hilton Hotel, Star City, Office Works and more.