Waterproofing for every installation

For a complete building envelope solution to waterproofing membranes, ARDEX is your best choice. Our waterproofing solutions are highly application specific, tailored to individual project needs. From sub-floor to roofing, ARDEX have a range of rapid curing, energy efficient membranes to stand the test of time – and moisture. Non failure in these areas, even under extreme conditions, is critical which is why so many professionals rely on ARDEX. The ARDEX range includes preparatory products, external roof/deck membranes, undertile membranes, external façade membranes, below grade membranes, butynol and TPO roofing membranes

Also available is a selection of ARDEX products that complement our waterproofing range, including adhesives for various installations, primers that are designed to clean and improve adhesion, tape and bandages and sealants that are used to seal joints and activators that accelerate the tack time for quicker installation of floor coverings.

Products Featured:

Preparatory Products: WPM 368, WPM 300

External Roof/Deck Membranes: WPM 002, WPM 150, WPM 188, WPM 908, WPM 116, WPM 185, WPM 615 TPO Roofing Membrane, Butynol

Undertile Membranes: WPM 001, WPM 002, WPM 155 Rapid - STB Tape, WPM 1000 Weldable Waterproofing Membrane, WPM 750 Undertile Butynol

External Façade Membranes:, WPM 310, WPM 330 Façade Membrane,

Below Grade Membranes: WPM 172, WPM 300, WPM 3000x, WPM 157, WPM 179, WPM 368.

Butynol: Butynol Roofing & Tanking Membrane,

TPO Roofing Membranes: WPM 615 Roofing Membrane

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.