Waterproofing membranes from pasco for internal and external applications

Pasco offers an extensive range of waterproofing membranes to suit a variety of applications for both large and small projects. The Waterproofing Membranes come in liquid, sheet and negative options.

Ideal for waterproofing internal and external wet areas Pasco offer Liquid Membranes for specific requirements and environments

Acrylic Membranes

Polyurethane Membranes

Cementitious Membranes

Bitumen Membranes

For seamless and durable waterproofing solutions, Pasco Liquid Membranes are fast curing with superior adhesion

UV stable

Levels of flexibility of up to >750% elongation

Easy to apply

Excellent adhesion properties to concrete, masonry bricks, concrete blocks, cement sheets, plasterboard and timber

Liquid Membranes prevent surface water penetration and cater for limited floor movement, suitable for the following applications:

Shower recesses

Laundries

Under tiles in bathrooms

Roofs

Balconies

Decks

Terraces

Walkways

Plant rooms

Retaining walls

The range of Pasco Liquid Membranes includes the following products:

Aquaproof 201FR

Aquaproof 201PU

Pasco Aquaproof 110

Pasco Aquaproof 115

Pasco Aquaproof 202

Aquaproof 301BL

Sheet Membranes from Pasco offer a waterproofing solution with Torch Applied Bitumens. Suitable for low temperatures, the range offers a tear resistant and water tight membrane for a variety of applications.

Aquaproof 3 is a high quality, torch applied bituminous sheet waterproofing membrane with a non-woven spunbound polyester carrier

Excellent puncture resistance

Superior elongation

High tensile strength

Excellent adhesion

Ideal for use in basements, podiums, terraces and balconies

Aquaproof 4M offers uniform thickness and excellent UV resistance, ideal for outdoor applications

High quality, slate mineral finished torch applied bituminous sheet waterproofing membrane

Non-woven spunbound polyester carrier

Excellent tensile strength

Superior elongation

Completely watertight

Ideal for use in roof-tops, podiums, terraces and balconies

Negative Waterproofing from Pasco offers products that are easily applied and provide permanent waterproofing to a range of surfaces and projects. The range of Negative Waterproofing offer solutions for interior and exterior applications.

CRYST-O-SEAL is a ready-for-use concentrated and high strength cement-based waterproofing slurry

Excellent waterproofing through crystallisation to both sides of the substrate

Blend of cements, graded quartz and active chemical constituents

Waterproofs against water ingress, dampness, ground water and hydrostatic pressure

Can be applied on both new and existing structures

Suitable for concrete, cement, plaster and cement brick surfaces

CRYST-O-SEAL is ideal for applications in:

Foundations

Basements and tunnels

Retaining walls

Damns, ponds and pools

Sewage plants

Underground structures

Vapour Lock is a water based, solvent free epoxy coating for concrete floors and walls