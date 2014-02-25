Logo
Waterless Public Toilets

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2014

Waterless Public Toilets from Ecoflo Water Management

Overview
Description

Ecoflo Wastewater Management offers a range of cetified waterless and microflush composting toilets to suit off-grid locations.

These low maintenance commercial systems are capable of managing small to large numbers of visitors.

Eco toilets for high volumes

The range includes:

Kazuba STK

A self contained, watertight toilet system built from rugged, UV treated, medium density polyethylene

  • Evaporation system means waste can be reduced by up to 90%
  • Quick and easy to assemble and install
  • Simple to maintain

Nature Loo Classic 1000

The Classic 1000 offers a contemporary design with easy operation:

  • Approved in all states – Australian Standards 1546.2 certified
  • Package consists of pedestal and seat, 3 composting chambers, waste connecting chute, ventilation system, trolley and easy to follow installation and maintenance manual
  • Suitable for a capacity of 5-6 people on a permanent basis

Sun-Mar Centrex 3000

The Centrex 3000 works on a continuous flow design to maximise its capacity and improve the composting process:

  • Ideal for people who prefer the look of a conventional pedestal and who feel the need to flush after using the toilet
  • Solar compatible
  • Package consists of white ceramic microflush pedestal and solid plastic seat, composting chamber, waste connecting chute, ventilation system, optional heater, and installation and maintenance manual
  • Australian Standards Certified
  • Suitable for regular usage of up to 8 people

Waterless public toilets from Ecoflo are ideal for a range of public sites

Ideal for:

  • Parks
  • Beaches
  • Golf courses
  • Nature reserves
  • Allotments
  • Leisure centres
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kazuba STK - How does it work?

2.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Unit 5/2-8 Kabi Circuit

1300 768 013
