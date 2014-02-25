Ecoflo Wastewater Management offers a range of cetified waterless and microflush composting toilets to suit off-grid locations.

These low maintenance commercial systems are capable of managing small to large numbers of visitors.

Eco toilets for high volumes

The range includes:

Kazuba STK

A self contained, watertight toilet system built from rugged, UV treated, medium density polyethylene

Evaporation system means waste can be reduced by up to 90%

Quick and easy to assemble and install

Simple to maintain

Nature Loo Classic 1000

The Classic 1000 offers a contemporary design with easy operation:

Approved in all states – Australian Standards 1546.2 certified

Package consists of pedestal and seat, 3 composting chambers, waste connecting chute, ventilation system, trolley and easy to follow installation and maintenance manual

Suitable for a capacity of 5-6 people on a permanent basis

Sun-Mar Centrex 3000

The Centrex 3000 works on a continuous flow design to maximise its capacity and improve the composting process:

Ideal for people who prefer the look of a conventional pedestal and who feel the need to flush after using the toilet

Solar compatible

Package consists of white ceramic microflush pedestal and solid plastic seat, composting chamber, waste connecting chute, ventilation system, optional heater, and installation and maintenance manual

Australian Standards Certified

Suitable for regular usage of up to 8 people

Waterless public toilets from Ecoflo are ideal for a range of public sites

Ideal for: