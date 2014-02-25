Waterless Public Toilets
Overview
Ecoflo Wastewater Management offers a range of cetified waterless and microflush composting toilets to suit off-grid locations.
These low maintenance commercial systems are capable of managing small to large numbers of visitors.
Eco toilets for high volumes
The range includes:
Kazuba STK
A self contained, watertight toilet system built from rugged, UV treated, medium density polyethylene
- Evaporation system means waste can be reduced by up to 90%
- Quick and easy to assemble and install
- Simple to maintain
Nature Loo Classic 1000
The Classic 1000 offers a contemporary design with easy operation:
- Approved in all states – Australian Standards 1546.2 certified
- Package consists of pedestal and seat, 3 composting chambers, waste connecting chute, ventilation system, trolley and easy to follow installation and maintenance manual
- Suitable for a capacity of 5-6 people on a permanent basis
Sun-Mar Centrex 3000
The Centrex 3000 works on a continuous flow design to maximise its capacity and improve the composting process:
- Ideal for people who prefer the look of a conventional pedestal and who feel the need to flush after using the toilet
- Solar compatible
- Package consists of white ceramic microflush pedestal and solid plastic seat, composting chamber, waste connecting chute, ventilation system, optional heater, and installation and maintenance manual
- Australian Standards Certified
- Suitable for regular usage of up to 8 people
Waterless public toilets from Ecoflo are ideal for a range of public sites
Ideal for:
- Parks
- Beaches
- Golf courses
- Nature reserves
- Allotments
- Leisure centres