Water Based Premium Seal from Spirit Marble and Tile Care

What is Water Based Premium Seal?

Water Based Sealers for natural stone and man made surfaces



All natural stone surfaces such as marble, limestone, travertine, granite, slate and terrazzo

Man made surfaces such as concrete/clay pavers, porcelain tiles, terracotta and all other porous tiled surfaces

Can be used on all stone and tile finishes including honed, polished, exfoliated, sawn and bead blasted

Can be used internally and externally, for walls and floors

Water Based Premium Seal is an environmentally sound penetrating sealer based in water.The sealer is ideally suited to natural surfaces including stone and tiles. The result is an all round natural looking finish with low VOC, designed for both internal and external use.Water Based Sealers offer an effective natural look on substances ranging from the highly porous to the extremely dense.The water based premium seal performs like no other water based sealer on the market as itThe water based premium seal is ideal for the following applications:

Water Based Premium Seal Coverage

Polished Porcelain/Stone: 18-20m² (2 Coats)

Limestone/Sandstone: 6-8m² (2 Coats)

Travertine/Terracotta: 8-10m² (2 Coats)

Oil and Water Repellent Water Based Sealers

Environmentally friendly

Water and oil Repellent

Stain Resistant

Non flammable

Non toxic

Designed for internal and external use

Low VOC – Fluro Bond Technology

Effective on substances ranging from highly porous to extremely dense

Available in the following sizes:1lt, 4lt and 15lt plastic bottle

Spirt Marble and Tile Care have over 50 years experience in the industry and have been supplying their products throughout Australia for two decades.