Water Based Premium Seal from Spirit Marble and Tile Care
Last Updated on 04 Aug 2008
Water based premium seal is an economically friendly, non flammable, effective water, stain and oil resistant sealing product.
Overview
Description
What is Water Based Premium Seal?
Water Based Premium Seal is an environmentally sound penetrating sealer based in water.
The sealer is ideally suited to natural surfaces including stone and tiles. The result is an all round natural looking finish with low VOC, designed for both internal and external use.
Water Based Sealers offer an effective natural look on substances ranging from the highly porous to the extremely dense.
The water based premium seal performs like no other water based sealer on the market as it does not stain.
Water Based Sealers for natural stone and man made surfaces
The water based premium seal is ideal for the following applications:
- All natural stone surfaces such as marble, limestone, travertine, granite, slate and terrazzo
- Man made surfaces such as concrete/clay pavers, porcelain tiles, terracotta and all other porous tiled surfaces
- Can be used on all stone and tile finishes including honed, polished, exfoliated, sawn and bead blasted
- Can be used internally and externally, for walls and floors
Water Based Premium Seal Coverage
- Polished Porcelain/Stone: 18-20m² (2 Coats)
- Limestone/Sandstone: 6-8m² (2 Coats)
- Travertine/Terracotta: 8-10m² (2 Coats)
Oil and Water Repellent Water Based Sealers
- Environmentally friendly
- Water and oil Repellent
- Stain Resistant
- Non flammable
- Non toxic
- Designed for internal and external use
- Low VOC – Fluro Bond Technology
- Effective on substances ranging from highly porous to extremely dense
- Available in the following sizes:1lt, 4lt and 15lt plastic bottle
Spirt Marble and Tile Care have over 50 years experience in the industry and have been supplying their products throughout Australia for two decades.