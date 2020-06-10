Finola Wall Hung Vanity range

The Finola range offers a stunning contemporary solution to bathroom renovation, inspired by mid century designs featuring simple fine detail vertical slats. All vanity cabinets are made from solid wood accompanied by a quartz top. This wall hung vanity range comes in several sizes, to fit almost anyone's needs - 60cm, 75cm, 90cm Single vanities and 120cm, 150cm and 180cm Double vanity options.

They feature large self-closing outer drawers with a concealed inner drawer for innovative extra storage. Available in light oak, dark oak & white finishes accompanied with optional antique brass, chrome & matt black handles.

The Calissa range

The Calissa range offers a seamless Architectural answer to bedroom and bathroom, enhancing space with signature designed furniture. Imagine the best of mid-century designed bathroom vanities, beds, side tables, chest of drawers in solid oak with natural black limestone tops all matching in design.

Available in natural oak and dark walnut finishes.

The Calissa range is ideal for Architects, designers, project managers and boutique hotels who want to have an edge in the designer market. Schots is the first to provide a designer solution blending bedroom and bathroom seamlessly with great design and natural materials.