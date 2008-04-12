Logo
Achieve stunning finishes with the Mitten Vinyl range of cladding.
Vinyl Weatherboard Cladding from Mitten Vinyl Australia

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Vinyl Weatherboard wall and house cladding features wood grain textured pattern, for strong and reliable insulation of the home or work

Overview
Description
Mitten's vinyl cladding with its subtle woodgrain pattern adds peace of mind and a virtually maintenance-free exterior, while the foam backing gives added strength and insulation.

Vinyl Weatherboard Cladding offering attractive maintenance free exteriors
  • New roll-over nail hem to increase rigidity, and provide superior resistance to bowing and buckling
  • The house cladding is available in convenient 5.84m and 8m lengths
  • Traditional ‘just painted’ low gloss wood-grain texture
  • Colour-Rich formula designed to withstand extreme elements of nature and daily living
  • Superior wind resistance of up to 250kph
  • The external plastic wall cladding from Mitten Vinyl Australia has got a Lifetime Warranty
  • Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4 and Vinyl Wall Cladding available in 9 colours
Vinyl Cladding versatile and suitable for a range of applications
  • External wall cladding gables eave lining
  • Suitable for domestic and commercial applications
  • Update, renovate and insulate.
Vinyl Cladding available from Mitten Vinyl is perfect for both commercial and residential applications.
Cambridge ™ Vinyl Foam Back Cladding
422.6 KB

422.6 KB

Sentry Brochure

605.9 KB

Insuplank Brochure

540.41 KB

Fire Fact Sheet

154.6 KB

Insulation Fact Sheet
152.71 KB

152.71 KB

Environmental Benefits Fact Sheet
154.69 KB

154.69 KB

Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW

180 Beaconsfield St

02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA

Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road

08 9309 4309
