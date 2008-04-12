Vinyl Weatherboard Cladding from Mitten Vinyl Australia

Vinyl Weatherboard Cladding offering attractive maintenance free exteriors

New roll-over nail hem to increase rigidity, and provide superior resistance to bowing and buckling

The house cladding is available in convenient 5.84m and 8m lengths

Traditional ‘just painted’ low gloss wood-grain texture

Colour-Rich formula designed to withstand extreme elements of nature and daily living

Superior wind resistance of up to 250kph

The external plastic wall cladding from Mitten Vinyl Australia has got a Lifetime Warranty

Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4 and Vinyl Wall Cladding available in 9 colours

Vinyl Cladding versatile and suitable for a range of applications

External wall cladding gables eave lining

Suitable for domestic and commercial applications

Update, renovate and insulate.

Mitten's vinyl cladding with its subtle woodgrain pattern adds peace of mind and a virtually maintenance-free exterior, while the foam backing gives added strength and insulation.Vinyl Cladding available from Mitten Vinyl is perfect for both commercial and residential applications.