Vinyl Weatherboard Cladding from Mitten Vinyl Australia

Mitten's vinyl cladding with its subtle woodgrain pattern adds peace of mind and a virtually maintenance-free exterior, while the foam backing gives added strength and insulation.
Vinyl Weatherboard Cladding offering attractive maintenance free exteriors
- New roll-over nail hem to increase rigidity, and provide superior resistance to bowing and buckling
- The house cladding is available in convenient 5.84m and 8m lengths
- Traditional ‘just painted’ low gloss wood-grain texture
- Colour-Rich formula designed to withstand extreme elements of nature and daily living
- Superior wind resistance of up to 250kph
- The external plastic wall cladding from Mitten Vinyl Australia has got a Lifetime Warranty
- Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4 and Vinyl Wall Cladding available in 9 colours
- External wall cladding gables eave lining
- Suitable for domestic and commercial applications
- Update, renovate and insulate.
