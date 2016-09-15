Press-fit technology that delivers quality copper installations for water, gas, oil and compressed air
Propress and Propress XL from Viega are safe, reliable, and economical copper pipe installation systems that use modern cold press connection technology for a wide assortment of more than 150 fittings in dimensions ranging from DN15 (1/2") to DN100 (4").
Overview
Propress joints can be completed in around three seconds:
- Replace the need for brazing or soldering
- Eliminate heat, gas and flame from the worksite for improved worksite safety
- No heat or annealing is needed during the pressing process so the tube maintains inherent strength
- Australian Certified for over 10 years
- Patented Viega Smart Connect-Feature
- Can be installed directly on-site and under the most difficult conditions
Approved for above and below ground applications including:
- Potable water
- Solar systems
- Hydronic heating
- Chilled water
- Compressed air
- Non-medical gases
- Fire services
- Low pressure steam
Viega also offers two pressing tools, the compact Picco tool that can press DN15 to DN32 fittings, while the larger Pressgun 5 can press up to DN100.
Viega provide an extensive range of pressing jaws, including ring jaws that can be rotated to any desired angle to ensure access in even the most difficult spaces. The pressing tools are manufactured to the highest standards, and include electronic self-monitoring to ensure guaranteed joints and to provide extended low maintenance operation.