Press-fit technology that delivers quality copper installations for water, gas, oil and compressed air

Propress and Propress XL from Viega are safe, reliable, and economical copper pipe installation systems that use modern cold press connection technology for a wide assortment of more than 150 fittings in dimensions ranging from DN15 (1/2") to DN100 (4").

Propress joints can be completed in around three seconds:

Replace the need for brazing or soldering

Eliminate heat, gas and flame from the worksite for improved worksite safety

No heat or annealing is needed during the pressing process so the tube maintains inherent strength

Australian Certified for over 10 years

Patented Viega Smart Connect-Feature

Can be installed directly on-site and under the most difficult conditions

Approved for above and below ground applications including:

Potable water

Solar systems

Hydronic heating

Chilled water

Compressed air

Non-medical gases

Fire services

Low pressure steam

Viega also offers two pressing tools, the compact Picco tool that can press DN15 to DN32 fittings, while the larger Pressgun 5 can press up to DN100.

Viega provide an extensive range of pressing jaws, including ring jaws that can be rotated to any desired angle to ensure access in even the most difficult spaces. The pressing tools are manufactured to the highest standards, and include electronic self-monitoring to ensure guaranteed joints and to provide extended low maintenance operation.